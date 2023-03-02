A Stock You Ought To Watch Is Lyft Inc. (NASDAQ: LYFT)

During the last session, Lyft Inc. (NASDAQ:LYFT)’s traded shares were 13.24 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 1.73. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $9.90, reflecting an intraday loss of -1.00% or -$0.1. The 52-week high for the LYFT share is $40.46, that puts it down -308.69 from that peak though still a striking 2.42% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $9.66. The company’s market capitalization is $3.80B, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 22.71 million shares, and the average trade volume was 18.41 million shares over the past three months.

Lyft Inc. (NASDAQ:LYFT) trade information

Lyft Inc. (LYFT) registered a -1.00% downside in the last session and has traded in the red over the past 5 sessions. The stock plummet -1.00% in intraday trading to $9.90 this Wednesday, 03/01/23, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is -7.91%, and it has moved by -36.33% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -74.58%. The short interest in Lyft Inc. (NASDAQ:LYFT) is 46.29 million shares and it means that shorts have 3.64 day(s) to cover.

Lyft Inc. (LYFT) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that Lyft Inc. has outperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Lyft Inc. (LYFT) shares have gone down -32.79% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate more than the industry average at 112.00% against 7.90. Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2023. Revenue is predicted to grow 100.00% this quarter and then jump 61.50% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will increase 17.00% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $1.09 billion as predicted by 25 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 25 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $1.18 billion by the end of Jun 2023. As per earnings report from last fiscal year’s results, sales for the corresponding quarters totaled $875.58 million and $990.75 million respectively. In this case, analysts expect current quarter sales to grow by 24.80% and then jump by 18.60% in the coming quarter.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings shrunk an estimated -5.80%. While earnings are projected to return 43.50% in 2023.

LYFT Dividends

Lyft Inc. is due to release its next quarterly earnings between May 01 and May 05. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

Lyft Inc. (NASDAQ:LYFT)’s Major holders

Lyft Inc. insiders own 9.89% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 87.05%, with the float percentage being 96.61%. FMR, LLC is the largest shareholder of the company, while 609 institutions own stock in it. As of Sep 29, 2022, the company held over 51.61 million shares (or 14.65% of all shares), a total value of $679.68 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 26.3 million shares, is of Vanguard Group, Inc. (The)’s that is approximately 7.46% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Sep 29, 2022, these shares were valued at $346.36 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Lyft Inc. (LYFT) shares are Fidelity Blue Chip Growth Fund and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund. Data provided on Dec 30, 2022 indicates that Fidelity Blue Chip Growth Fund owns about 19.34 million shares. This amounts to just over 5.49 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $213.15 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 8.72 million, or about 2.47% of the stock, which is worth about $114.81 million.