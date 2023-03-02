A Stock You Ought To Watch Is Inozyme Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ: INZY)

During the recent session, Inozyme Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:INZY)’s traded shares were 0.59 million. At the last check today, the stock’s price was $2.88, reflecting an intraday loss of -5.27% or -$0.16. The 52-week high for the INZY share is $6.25, that puts it down -117.01 from that peak though still a striking 65.62% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $0.99. The company’s market capitalization is $129.02M, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 6.63 million shares, and the average trade volume was 1.31 million shares over the past three months.

Inozyme Pharma Inc. (INZY) received a consensus recommendation of a Buy from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 1.90. INZY has a Sell rating from 0 analyst(s) out of 6 analysts who have looked at this stock. 0 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 0 suggest Overweight, and 6 recommend a Buy rating for it. 0 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be -$0.46.

Inozyme Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:INZY) trade information

Inozyme Pharma Inc. (INZY) registered a -5.27% downside in the last session and has traded in the red over the past 5 sessions. The stock plummet -5.27% in intraday trading to $2.88 this Wednesday, 03/01/23, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is -1.71%, and it has moved by 19.00% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -49.39%. The short interest in Inozyme Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:INZY) is 1.57 million shares and it means that shorts have 5.55 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $22.00, which implies an increase of 86.91% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $12.00 and $40.00 respectively. As a result, INZY is trading at a discount of -1288.89% off the target high and -316.67% off the low.

Inozyme Pharma Inc. (INZY) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that Inozyme Pharma Inc. has outperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Inozyme Pharma Inc. (INZY) shares have gone down -5.58% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate more than the industry average at 23.75% against 9.10. Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2023. Revenue is predicted to grow 41.80% this quarter and then jump 43.70% in the quarter after that.

While earnings are projected to return 0.40% in 2023, the next five years will return 16.40% per annum.

INZY Dividends

Inozyme Pharma Inc. is due to release its next quarterly earnings between March 13 and March 17. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

Inozyme Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:INZY)’s Major holders

Inozyme Pharma Inc. insiders own 1.42% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 86.77%, with the float percentage being 88.03%. Sofinnova Investments, Inc. is the largest shareholder of the company, while 61 institutions own stock in it. As of Sep 29, 2022, the company held over 3.66 million shares (or 9.05% of all shares), a total value of $9.8 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 3.25 million shares, is of Deep Track Capital, LP’s that is approximately 8.05% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Sep 29, 2022, these shares were valued at $8.71 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Inozyme Pharma Inc. (INZY) shares are Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund. Data provided on Sep 29, 2022 indicates that Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund owns about 0.84 million shares. This amounts to just over 2.09 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $2.26 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 0.45 million, or about 1.12% of the stock, which is worth about $1.21 million.