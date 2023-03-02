A Bull Market Continues To Unfold On UWM Holdings Corporation (NYSE: UWMC), As It Continued To Rise 45.32% In Year-To-Date

During the recent session, UWM Holdings Corporation (NYSE:UWMC)’s traded shares were 1.54 million. At the last check today, the stock’s price was $4.81, reflecting an intraday gain of 4.57% or $0.21. The 52-week high for the UWMC share is $4.95, that puts it down -2.91 from that peak though still a striking 40.96% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $2.84. The company’s market capitalization is $7.44B, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 0.82 million shares, and the average trade volume was 1.03 million shares over the past three months.

UWM Holdings Corporation (NYSE:UWMC) trade information

UWM Holdings Corporation (UWMC) registered a 4.57% upside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 4.57% in intraday trading to $4.81 this Wednesday, 03/01/23, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 13.18%, and it has moved by 5.02% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is 4.11%. The short interest in UWM Holdings Corporation (NYSE:UWMC) is 21.88 million shares and it means that shorts have 18.58 day(s) to cover.

UWM Holdings Corporation (UWMC) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that UWM Holdings Corporation has underperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. UWM Holdings Corporation (UWMC) shares have gone up 33.99% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate less than the industry average at -46.67% against 4.10. Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2023. Revenue is predicted to shrink -109.10% this quarter and then drop -95.50% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will decrease -20.10% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $287.56 million as predicted by 6 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 5 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $349.4 million by the end of Mar 2023. As per earnings report from last fiscal year’s results, sales for the corresponding quarters totaled $605.46 million and $821.79 million respectively. In this case, analysts expect current quarter sales to shrink by -52.50% and then drop by -57.50% in the coming quarter.

While earnings are projected to return -98.00% in 2023.

UWMC Dividends

UWM Holdings Corporation is due to release its next quarterly earnings between May 08 and May 12. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance. Investors should also take the other fundamental and operational aspects into account before investing in the stock. The forward dividend ratio for UWM Holdings Corporation is 0.40, with the dividend yield indicating at 8.70 percent, continuing the trend of increasing dividends in recent years.

UWM Holdings Corporation (NYSE:UWMC)’s Major holders

UWM Holdings Corporation insiders own 4.41% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 32.10%, with the float percentage being 33.58%. Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) is the largest shareholder of the company, while 187 institutions own stock in it. As of Sep 29, 2022, the company held over 7.39 million shares (or 7.98% of all shares), a total value of $21.64 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 4.98 million shares, is of Platinum Equity, LLC’s that is approximately 5.38% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Sep 29, 2022, these shares were valued at $14.6 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of UWM Holdings Corporation (UWMC) shares are Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund. Data provided on Sep 29, 2022 indicates that Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund owns about 2.3 million shares. This amounts to just over 2.48 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $6.74 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 2.1 million, or about 2.27% of the stock, which is worth about $6.16 million.