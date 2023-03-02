A Bull Market Continues To Unfold On SoundHound AI Inc. (NASDAQ: SOUN), As It Continued To Rise 59.32% In Year-To-Date

During the last session, SoundHound AI Inc. (NASDAQ:SOUN)’s traded shares were 5.71 million. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $2.82, reflecting an intraday loss of -5.69% or -$0.17. The 52-week high for the SOUN share is $18.14, that puts it down -543.26 from that peak though still a striking 67.02% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $0.93. The company’s market capitalization is $620.79M, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 16.0 million shares, and the average trade volume was 9.71 million shares over the past three months.

SoundHound AI Inc. (SOUN) received a consensus recommendation of a Buy from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 1.70. SOUN has a Sell rating from 0 analyst(s) out of 3 analysts who have looked at this stock. 0 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 0 suggest Overweight, and 3 recommend a Buy rating for it. 0 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be -$0.17.

SoundHound AI Inc. (NASDAQ:SOUN) trade information

SoundHound AI Inc. (SOUN) registered a -5.69% downside in the last session and has traded in the red over the past 5 sessions. The stock plummet -5.69% in intraday trading to $2.82 this Wednesday, 03/01/23, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is -29.15%, and it has moved by 36.89% in 30 days. The short interest in SoundHound AI Inc. (NASDAQ:SOUN) is 4.99 million shares and it means that shorts have 3.45 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $3.70, which implies an increase of 23.78% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $1.60 and $5.00 respectively. As a result, SOUN is trading at a discount of -77.3% off the target high and 43.26% off the low.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $8.84 million as predicted by 3 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 3 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $8.21 million by the end of Mar 2023.

While earnings are projected to return -2.50% in 2023.

SOUN Dividends

SoundHound AI Inc. is due to release its next quarterly earnings on March 07. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

SoundHound AI Inc. (NASDAQ:SOUN)’s Major holders

SoundHound AI Inc. insiders own 23.91% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 11.04%, with the float percentage being 14.50%. Anchorage Capital Group, LLC is the largest shareholder of the company, while 44 institutions own stock in it. As of Sep 29, 2022, the company held over 3.2 million shares (or 2.03% of all shares), a total value of $10.49 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 2.04 million shares, is of Cota Capital Management, Llc’s that is approximately 1.29% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Sep 29, 2022, these shares were valued at $6.69 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of SoundHound AI Inc. (SOUN) shares are Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund and Global X Fds-Global X Robotics & Artificial Intelligence Thematic ETF. Data provided on Sep 29, 2022 indicates that Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund owns about 1.56 million shares. This amounts to just over 0.99 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $5.1 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 1.27 million, or about 0.80% of the stock, which is worth about $2.24 million.