3D Systems Corporation (NYSE: DDD) Received An 8.28% Gain In 6 Months – Here’s What To Expect

During the last session, 3D Systems Corporation (NYSE:DDD)’s traded shares were 3.76 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 1.70. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $11.11, reflecting an intraday gain of 13.48% or $1.32. The 52-week high for the DDD share is $20.51, that puts it down -84.61 from that peak though still a striking 36.81% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $7.02. The company’s market capitalization is $1.56B, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 1.25 million shares, and the average trade volume was 1.31 million shares over the past three months.

3D Systems Corporation (DDD) received a consensus recommendation of a Hold from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 3.10. DDD has a Sell rating from 2 analyst(s) out of 5 analysts who have looked at this stock. 2 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 0 suggest Overweight, and 1 recommend a Buy rating for it. 0 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be -$0.08.

Will You Miss Out On This Growth Stock Boom?



A new megatrend in the fintech market is well underway. Mobile payments are projected to boom into a massive $12 trillion market by 2028. According to Motley Fool this growth stock could "deliver huge returns." Not only in the immediate future but also over the next decade. Especially since the man behind this company is a serial entrepreneur who has been wildly successful over the years.



And this is just one of our 5 Best Growth Stocks To Own For 2023. Sponsored

3D Systems Corporation (NYSE:DDD) trade information

3D Systems Corporation (DDD) registered a 13.48% upside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 13.48% in intraday trading to $11.11 this Wednesday, 03/01/23, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 3.93%, and it has moved by 7.86% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -37.65%. The short interest in 3D Systems Corporation (NYSE:DDD) is 10.22 million shares and it means that shorts have 8.94 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $9.90, which implies a decrease of -12.22% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $7.00 and $14.00 respectively. As a result, DDD is trading at a discount of -26.01% off the target high and 36.99% off the low.

3D Systems Corporation (DDD) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that 3D Systems Corporation has outperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. 3D Systems Corporation (DDD) shares have gone up 8.28% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate more than the industry average at 21.74% against -1.30. Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2023. Revenue is predicted to shrink -188.90% this quarter and then drop -33.30% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will decrease -12.30% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $133.94 million as predicted by 8 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 6 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $128.14 million by the end of Mar 2023. As per earnings report from last fiscal year’s results, sales for the corresponding quarters totaled $150.87 million and $133 million respectively. In this case, analysts expect current quarter sales to shrink by -11.20% and then drop by -3.70% in the coming quarter.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings grew an estimated 56.50%. While earnings are projected to return 300.40% in 2023.

DDD Dividends

3D Systems Corporation is due to release its next quarterly earnings between May 08 and May 12. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

3D Systems Corporation (NYSE:DDD)’s Major holders

3D Systems Corporation insiders own 2.38% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 68.00%, with the float percentage being 69.66%. Blackrock Inc. is the largest shareholder of the company, while 337 institutions own stock in it. As of Sep 29, 2022, the company held over 21.26 million shares (or 16.21% of all shares), a total value of $169.69 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 13.48 million shares, is of Vanguard Group, Inc. (The)’s that is approximately 10.28% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Sep 29, 2022, these shares were valued at $107.6 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of 3D Systems Corporation (DDD) shares are iShares Core S&P Smallcap ETF and Invesco Global Opportunities Fund. Data provided on Dec 30, 2022 indicates that iShares Core S&P Smallcap ETF owns about 9.73 million shares. This amounts to just over 7.42 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $71.99 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 5.0 million, or about 3.81% of the stock, which is worth about $44.15 million.