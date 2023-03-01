Zymeworks Inc. (NASDAQ: ZYME): Get Ready For The Next Few Months

In the last trading session, 1.43 million shares of the Zymeworks Inc. (NASDAQ:ZYME) were traded, and its beta was 0.89. Most recently the company’s share price was $8.22, and it changed around -$0.16 or -1.91% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $518.44M. ZYME currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $10.80, offering almost -31.39% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $4.11, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 50.0% since then. We note from Zymeworks Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 0.43 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 1.12 million.

Zymeworks Inc. (NASDAQ:ZYME) trade information

Instantly ZYME has showed a red trend with a performance of -1.91% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The rise to weekly highs of 8.79 on Tuesday, 02/28/23 increased the stock’s daily price by 6.48%. The company’s shares are currently up 4.58% year-to-date, but still down -4.08% over the last five days. On the other hand, Zymeworks Inc. (NASDAQ:ZYME) is -14.20% down in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 7.32 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 3.95 day(s).

Zymeworks Inc. (ZYME) estimates and forecasts

Zymeworks Inc. share prices are performing particularly well compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have risen 24.55 percent over the past six months and at a 128.85% annual growth rate that is well above the industry average of 7.40%. Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2023 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will gain 510.50% in revenue this quarter, and will report an increase of 47.50% in the next quarter. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be 801.70%, up from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 7 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $214.33 million in revenue for the current quarter. 3 analysts expect Zymeworks Inc. to make $14.13 million in revenue for the quarter ending Mar 2023. The company’s sales for the same quarters a year ago were $19.87 million and $1.92 million respectively. Analysts predict that the company’s current quarter sales will jump, forecast at 978.70%. Forecasts for the next quarter put sales growth at 637.50%.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a negative earnings growth rate of -24.10%. Zymeworks Inc. earnings are expected to increase by -14.70% in 2023, but the outlook is positive 11.00% per year for the next five years.

ZYME Dividends

Zymeworks Inc.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released around May 02 and May 08.

Zymeworks Inc. (NASDAQ:ZYME)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 5.07% of Zymeworks Inc. shares, and 101.08% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 106.48%. Zymeworks Inc. stock is held by 117 institutions, with Armistice Capital, LLC being the largest institutional investor. By Sep 29, 2022, it held 9.18% of the shares, which is about 5.79 million shares worth $35.58 million.

Redmile Group, LLC, with 9.15% or 5.77 million shares worth $35.46 million as of Sep 29, 2022, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Mutual Fund Ser Tr-Eventide Healthcare & Life Sciences Fund and iShares NASDAQ Biotechnology ETF were the top two Mutual Funds as of Sep 29, 2022. The former held 5.38 million shares worth $33.09 million, making up 8.54% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, iShares NASDAQ Biotechnology ETF held roughly 0.48 million shares worth around $3.8 million, which represents about 0.77% of the total shares outstanding.