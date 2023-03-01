Zoom Video Communications Inc. (NASDAQ: ZM): Decline Of -40.77% Looks Weak With A Stock Forecast 2023

In the last trading session, 18.53 million shares of the Zoom Video Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM) were traded, and its beta was -0.22. Most recently the company’s share price was $74.59, and it changed around $0.87 or 1.18% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $21.99B. ZM currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $136.00, offering almost -82.33% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $63.55, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 14.8% since then. We note from Zoom Video Communications Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 3.66 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 3.64 million.

Zoom Video Communications Inc. stock received a consensus recommendation rating of a Hold, based on a mean score of 2.70. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 2 out of 35 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 4 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 23 recommended ZM as a Hold, whereas 6 deemed it a Buy, and 0 rated it as Underweight. Zoom Video Communications Inc. is expected to report earnings per share of $0.8 for the current quarter.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free Sponsored

Zoom Video Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM) trade information

Instantly ZM has showed a green trend with a performance of 1.18% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of 76.98 on Tuesday, 02/28/23 increased the stock’s daily price by 3.1%. The company’s shares are currently up 10.11% year-to-date, but still up 2.93% over the last five days. On the other hand, Zoom Video Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM) is 0.59% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 14.69 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 4.7 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $85.46, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 12.72% from its current value. Analyst projections state that ZM is forecast to be at a low of $67.00 and a high of $105.00. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -40.77% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash 10.18% from its current level to reach the projected low.

Zoom Video Communications Inc. (ZM) estimates and forecasts

Zoom Video Communications Inc. share prices are performing particularly well not compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have fallen -8.38 percent over the past six months and at a -16.02% annual growth rate that is well below the industry average of 13.70%. Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2023 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will loss -38.00% in revenue this quarter, and will report a decrease of -16.50% in the next quarter. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be 6.70%, up from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 27 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $1.1 billion in revenue for the current quarter. 22 analysts expect Zoom Video Communications Inc. to make $1.11 billion in revenue for the quarter ending Apr 2023. The company’s sales for the same quarters a year ago were $1.07 billion and $1.07 billion respectively. Analysts predict that the company’s current quarter sales will jump, forecast at 2.70%. Forecasts for the next quarter put sales growth at 3.30%.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a positive earnings growth rate of 141.50%. Zoom Video Communications Inc. earnings are expected to increase by 99.60% in 2023, but the outlook is negative -10.37% per year for the next five years.

ZM Dividends

Zoom Video Communications Inc.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released around May 22 and May 26.

Zoom Video Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 12.57% of Zoom Video Communications Inc. shares, and 65.34% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 74.73%. Zoom Video Communications Inc. stock is held by 982 institutions, with Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) being the largest institutional investor. By Sep 29, 2022, it held 6.82% of the shares, which is about 17.13 million shares worth $1.26 billion.

Blackrock Inc., with 5.17% or 12.98 million shares worth $955.44 million as of Sep 29, 2022, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

ARK ETF Tr-ARK Innovation ETF and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Dec 30, 2022. The former held 8.47 million shares worth $573.48 million, making up 3.37% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund held roughly 6.36 million shares worth around $467.94 million, which represents about 2.53% of the total shares outstanding.