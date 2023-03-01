ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd.’s (NYSE: ZIM) Stock Prices May Increase Drastically In The Near Future.

In the last trading session, 13.22 million shares of the ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd. (NYSE:ZIM) were traded. Most recently the company’s share price was $23.66, and it changed around -$0.88 or -3.59% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $2.70B. ZIM currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $91.23, offering almost -285.59% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $16.23, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 31.4% since then. We note from ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 3.91 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 4.13 million.

ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd. stock received a consensus recommendation rating of an Underweight, based on a mean score of 3.40. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 2 out of 6 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 0 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 2 recommended ZIM as a Hold, whereas 1 deemed it a Buy, and 1 rated it as Underweight. ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd. is expected to report earnings per share of $3.05 for the current quarter.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free Sponsored

ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd. (NYSE:ZIM) trade information

Instantly ZIM has showed a red trend with a performance of -3.59% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of 25.00 on Tuesday, 02/28/23 increased the stock’s daily price by 5.36%. The company’s shares are currently up 37.64% year-to-date, but still up 8.14% over the last five days. On the other hand, ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd. (NYSE:ZIM) is 27.14% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 18.02 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 5.06 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $19.48, which translates to bulls needing to decrease their stock price by -21.46% from its current value. Analyst projections state that ZIM is forecast to be at a low of $15.00 and a high of $30.40. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -28.49% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash 36.6% from its current level to reach the projected low.

ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd. (ZIM) estimates and forecasts

ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd. share prices are performing particularly well not compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have fallen -42.36 percent over the past six months and at a -4.59% annual growth rate that is well below the industry average of -2.20%. Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2023 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will loss -78.50% in revenue this quarter, and will report a decrease of -96.10% in the next quarter. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be 15.90%, up from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 5 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $2.11 billion in revenue for the current quarter. 2 analysts expect ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd. to make $1.77 billion in revenue for the quarter ending Mar 2023. The company’s sales for the same quarters a year ago were $3.47 billion and $3.72 billion respectively. Analysts predict that the company’s current quarter sales will drop, forecast at -39.00%. Forecasts for the next quarter put sales growth at -52.50%.

ZIM Dividends

ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released on March 13. The annual dividend yield of the stock is 127.01 percent and its annual dividend per share was 30.05. It is important to note, however, that the 127.01% dividend yield ratio should be regarded as a guide only, as many other factors should be taken into consideration before making any investment decision.

ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd. (NYSE:ZIM)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 22.05% of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd. shares, and 38.16% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 48.96%. ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd. stock is held by 366 institutions, with Arrowstreet Capital, Limited Partnership being the largest institutional investor. By Sep 29, 2022, it held 3.24% of the shares, which is about 3.88 million shares worth $91.23 million.

Blackrock Inc., with 2.80% or 3.36 million shares worth $78.99 million as of Sep 29, 2022, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF and Vanguard Whitehall Funds-High Dividend Yield Index Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Dec 30, 2022. The former held 0.43 million shares worth $7.44 million, making up 0.36% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Whitehall Funds-High Dividend Yield Index Fund held roughly 0.36 million shares worth around $8.39 million, which represents about 0.30% of the total shares outstanding.