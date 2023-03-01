You Should Look At The Stock Forecast For China Pharma Holdings Inc. (AMEX: CPHI).

In the last trading session, 2.55 million shares of the China Pharma Holdings Inc. (AMEX:CPHI) were traded, and its beta was 0.55. Most recently the company’s share price was $0.07, and it changed around $0.0 or -6.39% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $3.64M. CPHI currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $0.48, offering almost -585.71% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $0.07. We note from China Pharma Holdings Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 0.93 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 2.79 million.

China Pharma Holdings Inc. (AMEX:CPHI) trade information

Instantly CPHI has showed a red trend with a performance of -6.39% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The rise to weekly highs of 0.0953 on Tuesday, 02/28/23 increased the stock’s daily price by 26.55%. The company’s shares are currently down -29.72% year-to-date, but still down -26.66% over the last five days. On the other hand, China Pharma Holdings Inc. (AMEX:CPHI) is -34.31% down in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 0.32 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 0.18 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $4.50, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 98.44% from its current value. Analyst projections state that CPHI is forecast to be at a low of $4.50 and a high of $4.50. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -6328.57% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash -6328.57% from its current level to reach the projected low.

China Pharma Holdings Inc. (CPHI) estimates and forecasts

1 analysts expect China Pharma Holdings Inc. to make $20.43 million in revenue for the quarter ending Mar 2012. The company’s sales for the same quarters a year ago were $23.98 million and $18.12 million respectively. Forecasts for the next quarter put sales growth at 12.70%.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a positive earnings growth rate of 19.00%. China Pharma Holdings Inc. earnings are expected to increase by -12.10% in 2023, but the outlook is positive 10.00% per year for the next five years.

CPHI Dividends

China Pharma Holdings Inc.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released on May 14.

China Pharma Holdings Inc. (AMEX:CPHI)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 54.76% of China Pharma Holdings Inc. shares, and 1.36% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 3.00%. China Pharma Holdings Inc. stock is held by 7 institutions, with Renaissance Technologies, LLC being the largest institutional investor. By Sep 29, 2022, it held 0.71% of the shares, which is about 0.36 million shares worth $47379.0.

Bridgeway Capital Management, Inc., with 0.28% or 0.14 million shares worth $18850.0 as of Sep 29, 2022, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

The former held 0.14 million shares worth $18850.0, making up 0.28% of all outstanding shares.