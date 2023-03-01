Xometry Inc. (NASDAQ: XMTR): A Competitive Analysis And Growth Prospects

In today’s recent session, 1.65 million shares of the Xometry Inc. (NASDAQ:XMTR) were traded. Most recently the company’s share price was $18.33, and it changed around -$12.08 or -39.71% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $1.40B. XMTR at last check was trading at a discount to its 52-week high of $64.35, offering almost -251.06% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $26.61, which indicates that the recent value has fallen by an impressive -45.17% since then. We note from Xometry Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 0.48 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 593.47K.

Xometry Inc. stock received a consensus recommendation rating of an Overweight, based on a mean score of 2.00. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 1 out of 11 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 1 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 1 recommended XMTR as a Hold, whereas 8 deemed it a Buy, and 0 rated it as Underweight. Xometry Inc. is expected to report earnings per share of -$0.23 for the current quarter.

Xometry Inc. (NASDAQ:XMTR) trade information

Instantly XMTR has been showing red trend so far today with a performance of -39.71% on intraday trading today. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The rise to weekly highs of 32.81 on Tuesday, 02/28/23 increased the stock’s daily price by 44.13%. The company’s shares are currently down -43.11% year-to-date, but still down -42.51% over the last five days. On the other hand, Xometry Inc. (NASDAQ:XMTR) is -43.86% down in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 5.33 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 8.01 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $51.80, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 64.61% from its current value. Analyst projections state that XMTR is forecast to be at a low of $28.00 and a high of $65.00. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -254.61% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash -52.76% from its current level to reach the projected low.

Xometry Inc. (XMTR) estimates and forecasts

Xometry Inc. share prices are performing particularly well compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have fallen -62.18 percent over the past six months and at a 63.51% annual growth rate that is well above the industry average of 6.50%. Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2023 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will gain 39.50% in revenue this quarter, and will report an increase of 48.10% in the next quarter. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be 77.40%, up from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 9 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $104.33 million in revenue for the current quarter. 8 analysts expect Xometry Inc. to make $112.79 million in revenue for the quarter ending Mar 2023. The company’s sales for the same quarters a year ago were $67.1 million and $83.67 million respectively. Analysts predict that the company’s current quarter sales will jump, forecast at 55.50%. Forecasts for the next quarter put sales growth at 34.80%.

XMTR Dividends

Xometry Inc.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released on March 01.

Xometry Inc. (NASDAQ:XMTR)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 10.42% of Xometry Inc. shares, and 100.01% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 111.64%. Xometry Inc. stock is held by 223 institutions, with Price (T.Rowe) Associates Inc being the largest institutional investor. By Sep 29, 2022, it held 11.78% of the shares, which is about 5.25 million shares worth $298.28 million.

Brown Capital Management, LLC, with 6.37% or 2.84 million shares worth $161.25 million as of Sep 29, 2022, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Price (T.Rowe) New Horizons Fund and Brown Capital Management Small Company Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Sep 29, 2022. The former held 4.02 million shares worth $228.08 million, making up 9.01% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Brown Capital Management Small Company Fund held roughly 1.48 million shares worth around $84.08 million, which represents about 3.32% of the total shares outstanding.