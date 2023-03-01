Why Vivos Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: VVOS) Stock Shouldn’t Be Ignored In 2023

In today’s recent session, 19.07 million shares of the Vivos Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:VVOS) were traded. Most recently the company’s share price was $0.60, and it changed around -$0.01 or -1.64% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $18.29M. VVOS at last check was trading at a discount to its 52-week high of $3.69, offering almost -515.0% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $0.34, which indicates that the recent value has risen by an impressive 43.33% since then. We note from Vivos Therapeutics Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 90810.0 shares, with the 3-month average coming to 2.25 million.

Vivos Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:VVOS) trade information

Instantly VVOS has been showing red trend so far today with a performance of -1.64% on intraday trading today. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The rise to weekly highs of 0.8300 on Tuesday, 02/28/23 increased the stock’s daily price by 27.71%. The company’s shares are currently up 49.25% year-to-date, but still down -20.01% over the last five days. On the other hand, Vivos Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:VVOS) is -50.82% down in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 0.87 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 0.14 day(s).

Will You Miss Out On This Growth Stock Boom?



A new megatrend in the fintech market is well underway. Mobile payments are projected to boom into a massive $12 trillion market by 2028. According to Motley Fool this growth stock could "deliver huge returns." Not only in the immediate future but also over the next decade. Especially since the man behind this company is a serial entrepreneur who has been wildly successful over the years.



And this is just one of our 5 Best Growth Stocks To Own For 2023. Sponsored

Vivos Therapeutics Inc. (VVOS) estimates and forecasts

Vivos Therapeutics Inc. share prices are performing particularly well not compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have fallen -52.00 percent over the past six months and at a -10.42% annual growth rate that is well below the industry average of 12.40%. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be -2.00%, down from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 1 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $4.25 million in revenue for the current quarter. 2 analysts expect Vivos Therapeutics Inc. to make $4.55 million in revenue for the quarter ending Dec 2022. The company’s sales for the same quarters a year ago were $4.55 million and $4.39 million respectively. Analysts predict that the company’s current quarter sales will drop, forecast at -6.60%. Forecasts for the next quarter put sales growth at 3.60%.

VVOS Dividends

Vivos Therapeutics Inc.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released around March 29 and April 03.

Vivos Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:VVOS)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 21.72% of Vivos Therapeutics Inc. shares, and 7.36% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 9.41%. Vivos Therapeutics Inc. stock is held by 34 institutions, with Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) being the largest institutional investor. By Sep 29, 2022, it held 2.92% of the shares, which is about 0.73 million shares worth $0.48 million.

Bard Associates Inc., with 0.87% or 0.22 million shares worth $0.14 million as of Sep 29, 2022, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Sep 29, 2022. The former held 0.43 million shares worth $0.28 million, making up 1.70% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund held roughly 0.27 million shares worth around $0.18 million, which represents about 1.10% of the total shares outstanding.