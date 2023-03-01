Why Equinox Gold Corp. (AMEX: EQX) Is A Stock Not To Be Discarded In 2023

In the last trading session, 1.55 million shares of the Equinox Gold Corp. (AMEX:EQX) were traded, and its beta was 0.91. Most recently the company’s share price was $3.64, and it changed around $0.12 or 3.41% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $1.16B. EQX currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $9.07, offering almost -149.18% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $2.35, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 35.44% since then. We note from Equinox Gold Corp.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 2.23 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 2.13 million.

Equinox Gold Corp. (AMEX:EQX) trade information

Instantly EQX has showed a green trend with a performance of 3.41% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of 3.88 on Tuesday, 02/28/23 increased the stock’s daily price by 6.19%. The company’s shares are currently up 10.98% year-to-date, but still up 1.96% over the last five days. On the other hand, Equinox Gold Corp. (AMEX:EQX) is -20.00% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 10.26 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 4.76 day(s).

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free Sponsored

Equinox Gold Corp. (EQX) estimates and forecasts

Equinox Gold Corp. share prices are performing particularly well compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have fallen -2.93 percent over the past six months and at a 80.00% annual growth rate that is well above the industry average of 8.40%. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be -11.70%, down from the previous year.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a positive earnings growth rate of 3.30%.

EQX Dividends

Equinox Gold Corp.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released around May 01 and May 05.

Equinox Gold Corp. (AMEX:EQX)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 9.00% of Equinox Gold Corp. shares, and 47.69% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 52.40%. Equinox Gold Corp. stock is held by 234 institutions, with Van Eck Associates Corporation being the largest institutional investor. By Dec 30, 2022, it held 9.46% of the shares, which is about 29.08 million shares worth $95.39 million.

Vanguard Group, Inc. (The), with 2.82% or 8.67 million shares worth $31.64 million as of Sep 29, 2022, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

VanEck ETF Trust-VanEck Gold Miners ETF and VanEck ETF Trust-VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF were the top two Mutual Funds as of Dec 30, 2022. The former held 15.81 million shares worth $51.86 million, making up 5.14% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, VanEck ETF Trust-VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF held roughly 10.66 million shares worth around $34.97 million, which represents about 3.47% of the total shares outstanding.