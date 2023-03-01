Why Cerus Corporation (NASDAQ: CERS) Stock Shouldn’t Be Ignored In 2023

In the last trading session, 1.65 million shares of the Cerus Corporation (NASDAQ:CERS) were traded, and its beta was 0.96. Most recently the company’s share price was $2.86, and it changed around $0.01 or 0.35% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $523.87M. CERS currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $6.00, offering almost -109.79% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $2.53, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 11.54% since then. We note from Cerus Corporation’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 1.32 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 1.41 million.

Cerus Corporation (NASDAQ:CERS) trade information

Instantly CERS has showed a green trend with a performance of 0.35% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of 2.94 on Tuesday, 02/28/23 increased the stock’s daily price by 2.72%. The company’s shares are currently down -21.64% year-to-date, but still up 3.62% over the last five days. On the other hand, Cerus Corporation (NASDAQ:CERS) is -8.33% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 6.26 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 3.75 day(s).

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free Sponsored

Cerus Corporation (CERS) estimates and forecasts

Cerus Corporation share prices are performing particularly well compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have fallen -33.49 percent over the past six months and at a 34.38% annual growth rate that is well above the industry average of 4.10%. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be 32.60%, up from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 4 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $45.96 million in revenue for the current quarter. 2 analysts expect Cerus Corporation to make $40.5 million in revenue for the quarter ending Mar 2023. The company’s sales for the same quarters a year ago were $39.87 million and $37.44 million respectively. Analysts predict that the company’s current quarter sales will jump, forecast at 15.30%. Forecasts for the next quarter put sales growth at 8.20%.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a positive earnings growth rate of 12.50%.

CERS Dividends

Cerus Corporation’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released around May 03 and May 08.

Cerus Corporation (NASDAQ:CERS)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 3.21% of Cerus Corporation shares, and 80.17% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 82.84%. Cerus Corporation stock is held by 246 institutions, with Baker Brothers Advisors, LLC being the largest institutional investor. By Sep 29, 2022, it held 9.06% of the shares, which is about 16.07 million shares worth $57.84 million.

ARK Investment Management, LLC, with 8.94% or 15.86 million shares worth $57.9 million as of Dec 30, 2022, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

ARK ETF Tr-ARK Innovation ETF and Primecap Odyssey Aggressive Growth Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Dec 30, 2022. The former held 11.06 million shares worth $40.38 million, making up 6.23% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Primecap Odyssey Aggressive Growth Fund held roughly 8.85 million shares worth around $32.3 million, which represents about 4.99% of the total shares outstanding.