Why Butterfly Network Inc. (NYSE: BFLY) Is A Stock Not To Be Discarded In 2023

In the last trading session, 2.58 million shares of the Butterfly Network Inc. (NYSE:BFLY) were traded. Most recently the company’s share price was $2.46, and it changed around $0.24 or 10.81% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $511.34M. BFLY currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $8.72, offering almost -254.47% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $2.15, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 12.6% since then. We note from Butterfly Network Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 1.7 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 2.06 million.

Butterfly Network Inc. stock received a consensus recommendation rating of a Buy, based on a mean score of 1.70. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 0 out of 3 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 0 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 0 recommended BFLY as a Hold, whereas 3 deemed it a Buy, and 0 rated it as Underweight. Butterfly Network Inc. is expected to report earnings per share of -$0.22 for the current quarter.

Butterfly Network Inc. (NYSE:BFLY) trade information

Instantly BFLY has showed a green trend with a performance of 10.81% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of 2.57 on Tuesday, 02/28/23 increased the stock’s daily price by 4.28%. On the other hand, Butterfly Network Inc. (NYSE:BFLY) is -14.29% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 16.87 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 10.22 day(s).

Butterfly Network Inc. (BFLY) estimates and forecasts

Butterfly Network Inc. share prices are performing particularly well not compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have fallen -56.46 percent over the past six months and at a -9.88% annual growth rate that is well below the industry average of 2.30%. Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2023 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will loss -175.00% in revenue this quarter, and will report an increase of 9.10% in the next quarter. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be 18.80%, up from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 3 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $19.93 million in revenue for the current quarter. 2 analysts expect Butterfly Network Inc. to make $19.3 million in revenue for the quarter ending Mar 2023. The company’s sales for the same quarters a year ago were $18.99 million and $15.57 million respectively. Analysts predict that the company’s current quarter sales will jump, forecast at 5.00%. Forecasts for the next quarter put sales growth at 23.90%.

BFLY Dividends

Butterfly Network Inc.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released around May 03 and May 08.

Butterfly Network Inc. (NYSE:BFLY)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 12.27% of Butterfly Network Inc. shares, and 51.81% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 59.05%. Butterfly Network Inc. stock is held by 265 institutions, with FMR, LLC being the largest institutional investor. By Sep 29, 2022, it held 7.62% of the shares, which is about 13.27 million shares worth $62.36 million.

Vanguard Group, Inc. (The), with 6.61% or 11.5 million shares worth $54.06 million as of Sep 29, 2022, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

ARK ETF Tr-ARK Genomic Revolution ETF and Fidelity Mid-Cap Stock Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Dec 30, 2022. The former held 9.91 million shares worth $24.38 million, making up 5.69% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Fidelity Mid-Cap Stock Fund held roughly 7.88 million shares worth around $25.46 million, which represents about 4.53% of the total shares outstanding.