Why BP p.l.c. (NYSE: BP) Stock Should Not Be Discarded By Investors In 2023

In today’s recent session, 1.14 million shares of the BP p.l.c. (NYSE:BP) have been traded, and its beta is 0.73. Most recently the company’s share price was $39.78, and it changed around $0.18 or 0.47% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $118.32B. BP at last check was trading at a discount to its 52-week high of $41.38, offering almost -4.02% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $25.36, which indicates that the recent value has risen by an impressive 36.25% since then. We note from BP p.l.c.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 10.66 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 9.39 million.

BP p.l.c. stock received a consensus recommendation rating of an Overweight, based on a mean score of 2.30. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 0 out of 31 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 3 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 12 recommended BP as a Hold, whereas 16 deemed it a Buy, and 0 rated it as Underweight. BP p.l.c. is expected to report earnings per share of $1.47 for the current quarter.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free Sponsored

BP p.l.c. (NYSE:BP) trade information

Instantly BP has been showing a green trend so far today with a performance of 0.47% on intraday trading today. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of 40.53 on Tuesday, 02/28/23 increased the stock’s daily price by 1.85%. The company’s shares are currently up 13.90% year-to-date, but still up 2.20% over the last five days. On the other hand, BP p.l.c. (NYSE:BP) is 9.99% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 10.2 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 1.29 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $44.38, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 10.37% from its current value. Analyst projections state that BP is forecast to be at a low of $37.48 and a high of $72.16. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -81.4% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash 5.78% from its current level to reach the projected low.

BP p.l.c. (BP) estimates and forecasts

BP p.l.c. share prices are performing particularly well not compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have risen 22.53 percent over the past six months and at a -24.26% annual growth rate that is well below the industry average of -6.70%. Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2023 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will loss -23.40% in revenue this quarter, and will report a decrease of -41.80% in the next quarter. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be 5.00%, up from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 3 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $60.83 billion in revenue for the current quarter. 3 analysts expect BP p.l.c. to make $63.64 billion in revenue for the quarter ending Jun 2023. The company’s sales for the same quarters a year ago were $51.22 billion and $67.87 billion respectively. Analysts predict that the company’s current quarter sales will jump, forecast at 18.80%. Forecasts for the next quarter put sales growth at -6.20%.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a positive earnings growth rate of 128.10%. BP p.l.c. earnings are expected to increase by 137.20% in 2023, but the outlook is negative -14.00% per year for the next five years.

BP Dividends

BP p.l.c.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released in April. The annual dividend yield of the stock is 4.01 percent and its annual dividend per share was 1.59. It is important to note, however, that the 4.01% dividend yield ratio should be regarded as a guide only, as many other factors should be taken into consideration before making any investment decision.

BP p.l.c. (NYSE:BP)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 0.01% of BP p.l.c. shares, and 10.18% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 10.18%. BP p.l.c. stock is held by 1,233 institutions, with Arrowstreet Capital, Limited Partnership being the largest institutional investor. By Dec 30, 2022, it held 0.81% of the shares, which is about 25.59 million shares worth $1.02 billion.

State Street Corporation, with 0.72% or 22.94 million shares worth $917.5 million as of Dec 30, 2022, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Franklin Custodian Funds-Income Fund and Vanguard Specialized-Energy Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Sep 29, 2022. The former held 3.5 million shares worth $139.98 million, making up 0.12% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Specialized-Energy Fund held roughly 3.55 million shares worth around $142.06 million, which represents about 0.12% of the total shares outstanding.