Why Biohaven Ltd. (NYSE: BHVN) Stock Should Not Be Discarded By Investors In 2023

In the last trading session, 2.03 million shares of the Biohaven Ltd. (NYSE:BHVN) were traded. Most recently the company’s share price was $15.28, and it changed around $0.07 or 0.46% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $1.04B. BHVN currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $20.57, offering almost -34.62% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $5.54, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 63.74% since then. We note from Biohaven Ltd.’s average daily trading volume that its 3-month average coming to 1.08 million.

Biohaven Ltd. stock received a consensus recommendation rating of a Buy, based on a mean score of 1.60. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 0 out of 8 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 0 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 0 recommended BHVN as a Hold, whereas 8 deemed it a Buy, and 0 rated it as Underweight. Biohaven Ltd. is expected to report earnings per share of -$1.22 for the current quarter.

Biohaven Ltd. (NYSE:BHVN) trade information

Instantly BHVN has showed a green trend with a performance of 0.46% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of 15.97 on Tuesday, 02/28/23 increased the stock’s daily price by 4.32%. The company’s shares are currently up 10.09% year-to-date, but still up 0.26% over the last five days. On the other hand, Biohaven Ltd. (NYSE:BHVN) is -18.77% up in the 30-day period.

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $43.43, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 64.82% from its current value. Analyst projections state that BHVN is forecast to be at a low of $21.00 and a high of $160.00. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -947.12% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash -37.43% from its current level to reach the projected low.

Biohaven Ltd. (BHVN) estimates and forecasts

Biohaven Ltd. share prices are performing particularly well compared to other companies within the same industry.

BHVN Dividends

Biohaven Ltd.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released around May 08 and May 12.

Biohaven Ltd. (NYSE:BHVN)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 14.67% of Biohaven Ltd. shares, and 45.60% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 53.44%. Biohaven Ltd. stock is held by 155 institutions, with Armistice Capital, LLC being the largest institutional investor. By Sep 29, 2022, it held 2.10% of the shares, which is about 1.43 million shares worth $9.02 million.

Marshall Wace LLP, with 1.89% or 1.29 million shares worth $8.11 million as of Sep 29, 2022, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

SPDR (R) Ser Tr-SPDR (R) S&P (R) Biotech ETF and Fidelity Select Portfolios – Biotechnology were the top two Mutual Funds as of Dec 30, 2022. The former held 3.45 million shares worth $47.86 million, making up 5.06% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Fidelity Select Portfolios – Biotechnology held roughly 2.82 million shares worth around $44.67 million, which represents about 4.14% of the total shares outstanding.