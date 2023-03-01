Waterdrop Inc. (NYSE: WDH): Stock Forecast For 2023 Sees A An Incline Of 91.82%

In today’s recent session, 0.83 million shares of the Waterdrop Inc. (NYSE:WDH) were traded. Most recently the company’s share price was $3.05, and it changed around $0.05 or 1.67% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $1.17B. WDH at last check was trading at a discount to its 52-week high of $3.36, offering almost -10.16% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $0.90, which indicates that the recent value has risen by an impressive 70.49% since then. We note from Waterdrop Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 0.72 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 753.83K.

Waterdrop Inc. stock received a consensus recommendation rating of a Buy, based on a mean score of 1.80. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 0 out of 4 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 1 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 0 recommended WDH as a Hold, whereas 3 deemed it a Buy, and 0 rated it as Underweight. Waterdrop Inc. is expected to report earnings per share of $0.03 for the current quarter.

Will You Miss Out On This Growth Stock Boom?



A new megatrend in the fintech market is well underway. Mobile payments are projected to boom into a massive $12 trillion market by 2028. According to Motley Fool this growth stock could "deliver huge returns." Not only in the immediate future but also over the next decade. Especially since the man behind this company is a serial entrepreneur who has been wildly successful over the years.



And this is just one of our 5 Best Growth Stocks To Own For 2023. Sponsored

Waterdrop Inc. (NYSE:WDH) trade information

Instantly WDH has been showing a green trend so far today with a performance of 1.67% on intraday trading today. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of 3.25 on Tuesday, 02/28/23 increased the stock’s daily price by 6.15%. The company’s shares are currently down -8.41% year-to-date, but still up 0.33% over the last five days. On the other hand, Waterdrop Inc. (NYSE:WDH) is 2.01% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 0.74 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 0.93 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $18.67, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 83.66% from its current value. Analyst projections state that WDH is forecast to be at a low of $16.04 and a high of $23.10. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -657.38% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash -425.9% from its current level to reach the projected low.

Waterdrop Inc. (WDH) estimates and forecasts

Waterdrop Inc. share prices are performing particularly well compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have risen 177.27 percent over the past six months and at a 140.66% annual growth rate that is well above the industry average of 16.20%. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be -20.70%, down from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 1 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $104.23 million in revenue for the current quarter. Analysts predict that the company’s current quarter sales will jump, forecast at 10.00%.

WDH Dividends

Waterdrop Inc.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released on December 06.

Waterdrop Inc. (NYSE:WDH)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 0.80% of Waterdrop Inc. shares, and 2.98% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 3.00%. Waterdrop Inc. stock is held by 11 institutions, with Morgan Stanley being the largest institutional investor. By Sep 29, 2022, it held 1.01% of the shares, which is about 3.15 million shares worth $3.43 million.

Apoletto Ltd., with 0.71% or 2.23 million shares worth $2.43 million as of Sep 29, 2022, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.