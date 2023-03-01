VivoPower International PLC (NASDAQ: VVPR) Stock Forecast: Bullish Signals Pointing To $5.00 In 2023

In the last trading session, 1.92 million shares of the VivoPower International PLC (NASDAQ:VVPR) were traded, and its beta was 4.20. Most recently the company’s share price was $0.62, and it changed around $0.16 or 36.02% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $15.97M. VVPR currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $2.64, offering almost -325.81% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $0.23, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 62.9% since then. We note from VivoPower International PLC’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 0.27 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 556.01K.

VivoPower International PLC stock received a consensus recommendation rating of a Buy, based on a mean score of 2.00. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 0 out of 1 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 0 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 0 recommended VVPR as a Hold, whereas 1 deemed it a Buy, and 0 rated it as Underweight. VivoPower International PLC is expected to report earnings per share of $0 for the current quarter.

VivoPower International PLC (NASDAQ:VVPR) trade information

Instantly VVPR has showed a green trend with a performance of 36.02% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of 0.6500 on Tuesday, 02/28/23 increased the stock’s daily price by 4.62%. The company’s shares are currently up 151.28% year-to-date, but still up 27.35% over the last five days. On the other hand, VivoPower International PLC (NASDAQ:VVPR) is -7.63% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 0.53 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 1.43 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $5.00, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 87.6% from its current value. Analyst projections state that VVPR is forecast to be at a low of $5.00 and a high of $5.00. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -706.45% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash -706.45% from its current level to reach the projected low.

VivoPower International PLC (VVPR) estimates and forecasts

The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be -6.90%, down from the previous year.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a positive earnings growth rate of 13.20%.

VVPR Dividends

VivoPower International PLC’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released on February 24.

VivoPower International PLC (NASDAQ:VVPR)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 51.96% of VivoPower International PLC shares, and 7.20% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 14.99%. VivoPower International PLC stock is held by 11 institutions, with Armistice Capital, LLC being the largest institutional investor. By Sep 29, 2022, it held 6.08% of the shares, which is about 1.42 million shares worth $1.02 million.

Renaissance Technologies, LLC, with 0.33% or 78063.0 shares worth $55822.0 as of Sep 29, 2022, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

The former held 27588.0 shares worth $9636.0, making up 0.12% of all outstanding shares.