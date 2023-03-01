Top Ships Inc. (NASDAQ: TOPS): Performance Review And Forecast

In today’s recent session, 2.64 million shares of the Top Ships Inc. (NASDAQ:TOPS) have been traded, and its beta is 0.62. Most recently the company’s share price was $0.82, and it changed around $0.06 or 7.05% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $14.84M. TOPS at last check was trading at a discount to its 52-week high of $32.80, offering almost -3900.0% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $0.75, which indicates that the recent value has risen by an impressive 8.54% since then. We note from Top Ships Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 4.18 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 5.15 million.

Top Ships Inc. stock received a consensus recommendation rating of a Buy, based on a mean score of 2.00. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 0 out of 1 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 0 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 0 recommended TOPS as a Hold, whereas 1 deemed it a Buy, and 0 rated it as Underweight. Top Ships Inc. is expected to report earnings per share of $0 for the current quarter.

Will You Miss Out On This Growth Stock Boom?



A new megatrend in the fintech market is well underway. Mobile payments are projected to boom into a massive $12 trillion market by 2028. According to Motley Fool this growth stock could "deliver huge returns." Not only in the immediate future but also over the next decade. Especially since the man behind this company is a serial entrepreneur who has been wildly successful over the years.



And this is just one of our 5 Best Growth Stocks To Own For 2023. Sponsored

Top Ships Inc. (NASDAQ:TOPS) trade information

Instantly TOPS has been showing a green trend so far today with a performance of 7.05% on intraday trading today. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of 0.8470 on Tuesday, 02/28/23 increased the stock’s daily price by 3.19%. The company’s shares are currently down -35.52% year-to-date, but still up 5.22% over the last five days. On the other hand, Top Ships Inc. (NASDAQ:TOPS) is -37.01% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 0.28 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 0.23 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $2.50, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 67.2% from its current value. Analyst projections state that TOPS is forecast to be at a low of $2.50 and a high of $2.50. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -204.88% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash -204.88% from its current level to reach the projected low.

Top Ships Inc. (TOPS) estimates and forecasts

The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be 43.30%, up from the previous year.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a negative earnings growth rate of -52.96%.

TOPS Dividends

Top Ships Inc.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released around April 14 and April 21.

Top Ships Inc. (NASDAQ:TOPS)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 0.05% of Top Ships Inc. shares, and 0.36% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 0.36%. Top Ships Inc. stock is held by 8 institutions, with Acadian Asset Management. LLC being the largest institutional investor. By Sep 29, 2022, it held 0.75% of the shares, which is about 26678.0 shares worth $81101.0.

Morgan Stanley, with 0.24% or 8397.0 shares worth $25526.0 as of Sep 29, 2022, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

DFA U.S. Small Cap Series and Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Oct 30, 2022. The former held 14846.0 shares worth $69627.0, making up 0.42% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index Fund held roughly 2008.0 shares worth around $6064.0, which represents about 0.06% of the total shares outstanding.