SpringWorks Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: SWTX) Stock: Will It Be A Game-Changer?

In the last trading session, 1.04 million shares of the SpringWorks Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:SWTX) were traded, and its beta was 0.64. Most recently the company’s share price was $31.90, and it changed around $1.41 or 4.62% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $2.01B. SWTX currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $65.92, offering almost -106.65% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $13.60, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 57.37% since then. We note from SpringWorks Therapeutics Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 3-month average coming to 697.25K.

SpringWorks Therapeutics Inc. stock received a consensus recommendation rating of a Buy, based on a mean score of 1.80. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 0 out of 5 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 1 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 0 recommended SWTX as a Hold, whereas 4 deemed it a Buy, and 0 rated it as Underweight. SpringWorks Therapeutics Inc. is expected to report earnings per share of -$1.22 for the current quarter.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free Sponsored

SpringWorks Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:SWTX) trade information

Instantly SWTX has showed a green trend with a performance of 4.62% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of 32.58 on Tuesday, 02/28/23 increased the stock’s daily price by 2.09%. The company’s shares are currently up 22.65% year-to-date, but still up 10.15% over the last five days. On the other hand, SpringWorks Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:SWTX) is 3.54% up in the 30-day period.

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $47.50, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 32.84% from its current value. Analyst projections state that SWTX is forecast to be at a low of $45.00 and a high of $55.00. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -72.41% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash -41.07% from its current level to reach the projected low.

SpringWorks Therapeutics Inc. (SWTX) estimates and forecasts

SpringWorks Therapeutics Inc. share prices are performing particularly well not compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have risen 17.71 percent over the past six months and at a -45.68% annual growth rate that is well below the industry average of 7.40%. Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2023 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will loss -6.10% in revenue this quarter, and will report an increase of 6.30% in the next quarter.

SWTX Dividends

SpringWorks Therapeutics Inc.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released around May 03 and May 08.

SpringWorks Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:SWTX)’s Major holders