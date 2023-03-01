Sabre Corporation (NASDAQ: SABR) Share Price Might Move Down By -55.50%

In the last trading session, 7.22 million shares of the Sabre Corporation (NASDAQ:SABR) were traded, and its beta was 1.84. Most recently the company’s share price was $5.06, and it changed around -$0.15 or -2.88% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $1.63B. SABR currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $11.77, offering almost -132.61% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $4.46, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 11.86% since then. We note from Sabre Corporation’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 9.66 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 7.23 million.

Sabre Corporation (NASDAQ:SABR) trade information

Instantly SABR has showed a red trend with a performance of -2.88% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The rise to weekly highs of 5.38 on Tuesday, 02/28/23 increased the stock’s daily price by 5.95%. The company’s shares are currently down -18.12% year-to-date, but still down -0.98% over the last five days. On the other hand, Sabre Corporation (NASDAQ:SABR) is -27.92% down in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 36.93 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 7.41 day(s).

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free Sponsored

Sabre Corporation (SABR) estimates and forecasts

Sabre Corporation share prices are performing particularly well compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have fallen -30.78 percent over the past six months and at a 61.40% annual growth rate that is well above the industry average of -0.10%. Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2023 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will gain 36.20% in revenue this quarter, and will report an increase of 58.60% in the next quarter. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be 52.10%, up from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 4 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $665.69 million in revenue for the current quarter. 1 analysts expect Sabre Corporation to make $774.87 million in revenue for the quarter ending Mar 2023. The company’s sales for the same quarters a year ago were $500.64 million and $584.91 million respectively. Analysts predict that the company’s current quarter sales will jump, forecast at 33.00%. Forecasts for the next quarter put sales growth at 32.50%.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a negative earnings growth rate of -27.20%.

SABR Dividends

Sabre Corporation’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released around May 01 and May 05.

Sabre Corporation (NASDAQ:SABR)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 1.18% of Sabre Corporation shares, and 103.84% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 105.08%. Sabre Corporation stock is held by 434 institutions, with Blackrock Inc. being the largest institutional investor. By Sep 29, 2022, it held 12.08% of the shares, which is about 39.67 million shares worth $204.3 million.

Vanguard Group, Inc. (The), with 9.83% or 32.27 million shares worth $166.17 million as of Sep 29, 2022, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

iShares Core S&P Smallcap ETF and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Dec 30, 2022. The former held 24.33 million shares worth $150.39 million, making up 7.41% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund held roughly 9.91 million shares worth around $51.04 million, which represents about 3.02% of the total shares outstanding.