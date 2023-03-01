Ross Stores Inc. (NASDAQ: ROST) In 2023: Will It Be Worth Investing In?

In today’s recent session, 1.52 million shares of the Ross Stores Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST) have been traded, and its beta is 0.99. Most recently the company’s share price was $108.69, and it changed around -$1.85 or -1.67% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $38.08B. ROST at last check was trading at a discount to its 52-week high of $122.44, offering almost -12.65% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $69.24, which indicates that the recent value has risen by an impressive 36.3% since then. We note from Ross Stores Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 2.24 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 2.22 million.

Ross Stores Inc. stock received a consensus recommendation rating of an Overweight, based on a mean score of 2.00. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 0 out of 16 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 3 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 4 recommended ROST as a Hold, whereas 8 deemed it a Buy, and 1 rated it as Underweight. Ross Stores Inc. is expected to report earnings per share of $1.18 for the current quarter.

Ross Stores Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST) trade information

Instantly ROST has been showing red trend so far today with a performance of -1.67% on intraday trading today. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The rise to weekly highs of 112.80 on Tuesday, 02/28/23 increased the stock’s daily price by 3.64%. The company’s shares are currently down -6.36% year-to-date, but still down -3.52% over the last five days. On the other hand, Ross Stores Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST) is -8.66% down in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 4.36 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 2.14 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $128.21, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 15.23% from its current value. Analyst projections state that ROST is forecast to be at a low of $117.00 and a high of $139.00. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -27.89% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash -7.65% from its current level to reach the projected low.

Ross Stores Inc. (ROST) estimates and forecasts

Ross Stores Inc. share prices are performing particularly well compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have risen 24.99 percent over the past six months and at a 13.01% annual growth rate that is well above the industry average of 10.60%. Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2023 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will gain 21.60% in revenue this quarter, and will report an increase of 18.00% in the next quarter. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be 105,895.90%, up from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 14 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $4.56 billion in revenue for the current quarter. 14 analysts expect Ross Stores Inc. to make $4.82 billion in revenue for the quarter ending Jul 2023. The company’s sales for the same quarters a year ago were $4.33 billion and $4.58 billion respectively. Analysts predict that the company’s current quarter sales will jump, forecast at 5.30%. Forecasts for the next quarter put sales growth at 5.30%.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a positive earnings growth rate of 11.50%. Ross Stores Inc. earnings are expected to increase by -11.50% in 2023, but the outlook is positive 6.59% per year for the next five years.

ROST Dividends

Ross Stores Inc.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released around May 17 and May 22. The annual dividend yield of the stock is 1.12 percent and its annual dividend per share was 1.24. It is important to note, however, that the 1.12% dividend yield ratio should be regarded as a guide only, as many other factors should be taken into consideration before making any investment decision.

Ross Stores Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 2.07% of Ross Stores Inc. shares, and 92.33% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 94.28%. Ross Stores Inc. stock is held by 1,246 institutions, with Price (T.Rowe) Associates Inc being the largest institutional investor. By Dec 30, 2022, it held 13.61% of the shares, which is about 46.86 million shares worth $5.1 billion.

Blackrock Inc., with 8.38% or 28.87 million shares worth $3.14 billion as of Dec 30, 2022, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Price (T.Rowe) Growth Stock Fund Inc. were the top two Mutual Funds as of Sep 29, 2022. The former held 10.43 million shares worth $1.14 billion, making up 3.03% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Price (T.Rowe) Growth Stock Fund Inc. held roughly 9.05 million shares worth around $985.82 million, which represents about 2.63% of the total shares outstanding.