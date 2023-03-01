Risk-Taking Investors May Find Skillsoft Corp. (NYSE: SKIL) Worth A Gamble.

In the last trading session, 2.06 million shares of the Skillsoft Corp. (NYSE:SKIL) were traded, and its beta was 1.26. Most recently the company’s share price was $1.56, and it changed around -$0.03 or -1.89% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $264.53M. SKIL currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $7.08, offering almost -353.85% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $1.03, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 33.97% since then. We note from Skillsoft Corp.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 0.39 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 500.95K.

Skillsoft Corp. stock received a consensus recommendation rating of an Overweight, based on a mean score of 2.20. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 0 out of 6 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 1 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 2 recommended SKIL as a Hold, whereas 3 deemed it a Buy, and 0 rated it as Underweight. Skillsoft Corp. is expected to report earnings per share of -$0.22 for the current quarter.

Skillsoft Corp. (NYSE:SKIL) trade information

Instantly SKIL has showed a red trend with a performance of -1.89% at the end of last trading. The rise to weekly highs of 1.7200 on Tuesday, 02/28/23 increased the stock’s daily price by 9.3%. We can see from the shorts that 3.18 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 7.99 day(s).

Skillsoft Corp. (SKIL) estimates and forecasts

Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2023 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will loss -466.70% in revenue this quarter, and will report a decrease of -6.70% in the next quarter. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be -4.50%, down from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 5 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $124.88 million in revenue for the current quarter. 4 analysts expect Skillsoft Corp. to make $132.45 million in revenue for the quarter ending Apr 2023. The company’s sales for the same quarters a year ago were $166.18 million and $141.17 million respectively. Analysts predict that the company’s current quarter sales will drop, forecast at -24.90%. Forecasts for the next quarter put sales growth at -6.20%.

Skillsoft Corp. earnings are expected to increase by -103.60% in 2023, but the outlook is positive 10.00% per year for the next five years.

SKIL Dividends

Skillsoft Corp.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released around April 04 and April 10.

Skillsoft Corp. (NYSE:SKIL)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 2.82% of Skillsoft Corp. shares, and 73.00% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 75.12%. Skillsoft Corp. stock is held by 139 institutions, with Naspers Ltd. being the largest institutional investor. By Dec 30, 2022, it held 37.25% of the shares, which is about 61.26 million shares worth $79.64 million.

Paradice Investment Management, LLC, with 7.19% or 11.83 million shares worth $15.38 million as of Dec 30, 2022, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and iShares Russell 2000 ETF were the top two Mutual Funds as of Sep 29, 2022. The former held 2.9 million shares worth $5.31 million, making up 1.76% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, iShares Russell 2000 ETF held roughly 1.91 million shares worth around $2.48 million, which represents about 1.16% of the total shares outstanding.