Risk-Takers Will Like Sky Harbour Group Corporation (AMEX: SKYH).

In the last trading session, 1.54 million shares of the Sky Harbour Group Corporation (AMEX:SKYH) were traded. Most recently the company’s share price was $7.34, and it changed around $1.96 or 36.43% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $434.09M. SKYH currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $43.41, offering almost -491.42% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $2.50, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 65.94% since then. We note from Sky Harbour Group Corporation’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 10910.0 shares, with the 3-month average coming to 11.73K.

Sky Harbour Group Corporation (AMEX:SKYH) trade information

Instantly SKYH has showed a green trend with a performance of 36.43% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of 8.65 on Tuesday, 02/28/23 increased the stock’s daily price by 15.14%. The company’s shares are currently up 175.94% year-to-date, but still up 28.32% over the last five days. On the other hand, Sky Harbour Group Corporation (AMEX:SKYH) is 47.69% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 0.19 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 17.99 day(s).

Sky Harbour Group Corporation (SKYH) estimates and forecasts

SKYH Dividends

Sky Harbour Group Corporation’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released on November 11.

Sky Harbour Group Corporation (AMEX:SKYH)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 31.95% of Sky Harbour Group Corporation shares, and 1.32% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 1.93%. Sky Harbour Group Corporation stock is held by 12 institutions, with ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC being the largest institutional investor. By Sep 29, 2022, it held 0.64% of the shares, which is about 95600.0 shares worth $0.35 million.

HRT Financial LP, with 0.20% or 30342.0 shares worth $0.11 million as of Sep 29, 2022, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Fidelity Series Total Market Index Fund and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Nov 29, 2022. The former held 2437.0 shares worth $8261.0, making up 0.02% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund held roughly 1452.0 shares worth around $5343.0, which represents about 0.01% of the total shares outstanding.