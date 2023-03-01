Risk-Takers Will Like Landos Biopharma Inc. (NASDAQ: LABP).

In the last trading session, 66128.0 shares of the Landos Biopharma Inc. (NASDAQ:LABP) were traded. Most recently the company’s share price was $0.37, and it changed around -$0.01 or -2.61% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $15.32M. LABP currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $2.19, offering almost -491.89% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $0.21, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 43.24% since then. We note from Landos Biopharma Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 83210.0 shares, with the 3-month average coming to 557.71K.

Landos Biopharma Inc. stock received a consensus recommendation rating of an Underweight, based on a mean score of 3.50. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 1 out of 4 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 0 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 3 recommended LABP as a Hold, whereas 0 deemed it a Buy, and 0 rated it as Underweight. Landos Biopharma Inc. is expected to report earnings per share of -$0.19 for the current quarter.

Landos Biopharma Inc. (NASDAQ:LABP) trade information

Instantly LABP has showed a red trend with a performance of -2.61% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The rise to weekly highs of 0.4100 on Tuesday, 02/28/23 increased the stock’s daily price by 9.76%. The company’s shares are currently down -25.99% year-to-date, but still down -4.61% over the last five days. On the other hand, Landos Biopharma Inc. (NASDAQ:LABP) is -14.29% down in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 0.21 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 0.32 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $1.05, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 64.76% from its current value. Analyst projections state that LABP is forecast to be at a low of $0.10 and a high of $2.00. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -440.54% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash 72.97% from its current level to reach the projected low.

Landos Biopharma Inc. (LABP) estimates and forecasts

Landos Biopharma Inc. share prices are performing particularly well not compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have fallen -56.46 percent over the past six months and at a 3.92% annual growth rate that is well below the industry average of 7.40%. Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2023 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will gain 40.60% in revenue this quarter, and will report an increase of 21.60% in the next quarter.

LABP Dividends

Landos Biopharma Inc.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released around March 22 and March 27.

Landos Biopharma Inc. (NASDAQ:LABP)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 24.48% of Landos Biopharma Inc. shares, and 45.26% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 59.93%. Landos Biopharma Inc. stock is held by 42 institutions, with Perceptive Advisors Llc being the largest institutional investor. By Sep 29, 2022, it held 36.94% of the shares, which is about 14.87 million shares worth $9.67 million.

RTW Investments LP, with 9.88% or 3.98 million shares worth $2.58 million as of Sep 29, 2022, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Bridgeway Funds Inc-Ultra Small Company Market Fund and Delaware Group Equity Fds IV-Delaware Healthcare Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Sep 29, 2022. The former held 0.15 million shares worth $96850.0, making up 0.37% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Delaware Group Equity Fds IV-Delaware Healthcare Fund held roughly 0.15 million shares worth around $95668.0, which represents about 0.37% of the total shares outstanding.