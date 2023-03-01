Repay Holdings Corporation (NASDAQ: RPAY): Are We Watching A Disaster Or Are We Buying A Gold Mine?

In the last trading session, 2.28 million shares of the Repay Holdings Corporation (NASDAQ:RPAY) were traded, and its beta was 0.99. Most recently the company’s share price was $8.48, and it changed around -$0.04 or -0.47% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $863.52M. RPAY currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $17.59, offering almost -107.43% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $4.36, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 48.58% since then. We note from Repay Holdings Corporation’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 0.8 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 773.27K.

Repay Holdings Corporation stock received a consensus recommendation rating of an Overweight, based on a mean score of 2.10. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 0 out of 11 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 1 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 4 recommended RPAY as a Hold, whereas 6 deemed it a Buy, and 0 rated it as Underweight. Repay Holdings Corporation is expected to report earnings per share of $0.23 for the current quarter.

Repay Holdings Corporation (NASDAQ:RPAY) trade information

Instantly RPAY has showed a red trend with a performance of -0.47% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The rise to weekly highs of 9.07 on Tuesday, 02/28/23 increased the stock’s daily price by 6.5%. The company’s shares are currently up 5.34% year-to-date, but still down -1.85% over the last five days. On the other hand, Repay Holdings Corporation (NASDAQ:RPAY) is -11.94% down in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 3.8 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 4.7 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $12.05, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 29.63% from its current value. Analyst projections state that RPAY is forecast to be at a low of $8.00 and a high of $20.00. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -135.85% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash 5.66% from its current level to reach the projected low.

Repay Holdings Corporation (RPAY) estimates and forecasts

Repay Holdings Corporation share prices are performing particularly well not compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have fallen -15.28 percent over the past six months and at a 1.25% annual growth rate that is well below the industry average of 13.00%. Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2023 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will loss -17.90% in revenue this quarter, and will report an increase of 15.80% in the next quarter. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be 26.50%, up from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 8 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $70.53 million in revenue for the current quarter. 7 analysts expect Repay Holdings Corporation to make $77.59 million in revenue for the quarter ending Mar 2023. The company’s sales for the same quarters a year ago were $62.2 million and $67.56 million respectively. Analysts predict that the company’s current quarter sales will jump, forecast at 13.40%. Forecasts for the next quarter put sales growth at 14.80%.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a positive earnings growth rate of 10.39%. Repay Holdings Corporation earnings are expected to increase by 70.30% in 2023, but the outlook is positive 7.44% per year for the next five years.

RPAY Dividends

Repay Holdings Corporation’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released on March 01.

Repay Holdings Corporation (NASDAQ:RPAY)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 14.89% of Repay Holdings Corporation shares, and 84.05% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 98.75%. Repay Holdings Corporation stock is held by 231 institutions, with Wellington Management Group, LLP being the largest institutional investor. By Sep 29, 2022, it held 10.74% of the shares, which is about 9.74 million shares worth $68.76 million.

FMR, LLC, with 7.95% or 7.21 million shares worth $50.91 million as of Sep 29, 2022, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Fidelity Advisor Growth Opportunities Fund and Baron Small Cap Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Dec 30, 2022. The former held 5.21 million shares worth $41.98 million, making up 5.75% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Baron Small Cap Fund held roughly 3.9 million shares worth around $27.53 million, which represents about 4.30% of the total shares outstanding.