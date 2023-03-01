Relay Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: RLAY): Stock Performance & Trend Analysis

In the last trading session, 1.17 million shares of the Relay Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:RLAY) were traded. Most recently the company’s share price was $16.15, and it changed around -$0.41 or -2.48% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $1.99B. RLAY currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $35.36, offering almost -118.95% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $12.65, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 21.67% since then. We note from Relay Therapeutics Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 1.02 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 1.39 million.

Relay Therapeutics Inc. stock received a consensus recommendation rating of a Buy, based on a mean score of 2.00. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 0 out of 9 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 0 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 1 recommended RLAY as a Hold, whereas 8 deemed it a Buy, and 0 rated it as Underweight. Relay Therapeutics Inc. is expected to report earnings per share of -$0.7 for the current quarter.

Relay Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:RLAY) trade information

Instantly RLAY has showed a red trend with a performance of -2.48% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The rise to weekly highs of 19.54 on Tuesday, 02/28/23 increased the stock’s daily price by 17.35%. The company’s shares are currently up 8.10% year-to-date, but still down -7.61% over the last five days. On the other hand, Relay Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:RLAY) is -26.19% down in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 18.66 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 9.52 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $35.75, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 54.83% from its current value. Analyst projections state that RLAY is forecast to be at a low of $23.00 and a high of $45.00. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -178.64% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash -42.41% from its current level to reach the projected low.

Relay Therapeutics Inc. (RLAY) estimates and forecasts

Relay Therapeutics Inc. share prices are performing particularly well not compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have fallen -34.27 percent over the past six months and at a -18.53% annual growth rate that is well below the industry average of 12.30%. Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2023 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will loss -12.90% in revenue this quarter, and will report a decrease of -29.80% in the next quarter. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be 56.20%, up from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 8 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $3.3 million in revenue for the current quarter. 7 analysts expect Relay Therapeutics Inc. to make $190k in revenue for the quarter ending Mar 2023. The company’s sales for the same quarters a year ago were $567k and $419k respectively. Analysts predict that the company’s current quarter sales will jump, forecast at 482.00%. Forecasts for the next quarter put sales growth at -54.70%.

RLAY Dividends

Relay Therapeutics Inc.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released around May 03 and May 08.

Relay Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:RLAY)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 2.48% of Relay Therapeutics Inc. shares, and 106.83% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 109.55%. Relay Therapeutics Inc. stock is held by 256 institutions, with SB Investment Advisers (UK) LTD being the largest institutional investor. By Sep 29, 2022, it held 23.08% of the shares, which is about 27.9 million shares worth $624.23 million.

FMR, LLC, with 9.89% or 11.96 million shares worth $267.51 million as of Sep 29, 2022, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

SPDR (R) Ser Tr-SPDR (R) S&P (R) Biotech ETF and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Dec 30, 2022. The former held 4.54 million shares worth $67.83 million, making up 3.76% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund held roughly 2.69 million shares worth around $60.2 million, which represents about 2.23% of the total shares outstanding.