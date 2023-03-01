Red Robin Gourmet Burgers Inc. (NASDAQ: RRGB): Stock Performance & Trend Analysis

In today’s recent session, 1.2 million shares of the Red Robin Gourmet Burgers Inc. (NASDAQ:RRGB) have been traded, and its beta is 2.71. Most recently the company’s share price was $10.65, and it changed around $2.14 or 25.15% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $147.14M. RRGB at last check was trading at a discount to its 52-week high of $18.64, offering almost -75.02% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $5.35, which indicates that the recent value has risen by an impressive 49.77% since then. We note from Red Robin Gourmet Burgers Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 0.18 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 249.59K.

Red Robin Gourmet Burgers Inc. stock received a consensus recommendation rating of a Hold, based on a mean score of 3.00. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 0 out of 3 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 0 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 3 recommended RRGB as a Hold, whereas 0 deemed it a Buy, and 0 rated it as Underweight. Red Robin Gourmet Burgers Inc. is expected to report earnings per share of -$0.62 for the current quarter.

Red Robin Gourmet Burgers Inc. (NASDAQ:RRGB) trade information

Instantly RRGB has been showing a green trend so far today with a performance of 25.15% on intraday trading today. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of 11.49 on Tuesday, 02/28/23 increased the stock’s daily price by 7.31%. The company’s shares are currently up 90.86% year-to-date, but still up 13.42% over the last five days. On the other hand, Red Robin Gourmet Burgers Inc. (NASDAQ:RRGB) is 22.27% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 1.42 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 4.61 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $7.50, which translates to bulls needing to decrease their stock price by -42.0% from its current value. Analyst projections state that RRGB is forecast to be at a low of $7.50 and a high of $7.50. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to surge 29.58% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash 29.58% from its current level to reach the projected low.

Red Robin Gourmet Burgers Inc. (RRGB) estimates and forecasts

Red Robin Gourmet Burgers Inc. share prices are performing particularly well compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have risen 37.60 percent over the past six months and at a 63.50% annual growth rate that is well above the industry average of 12.00%. Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2023 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will gain 39.80% in revenue this quarter, and will report a decrease of -225.00% in the next quarter. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be 8.90%, up from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 3 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $289.01 million in revenue for the current quarter. 1 analysts expect Red Robin Gourmet Burgers Inc. to make $383.45 million in revenue for the quarter ending Mar 2023. The company’s sales for the same quarters a year ago were $283.38 million and $395.55 million respectively. Analysts predict that the company’s current quarter sales will jump, forecast at 2.00%. Forecasts for the next quarter put sales growth at -3.10%.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a negative earnings growth rate of -41.50%. Red Robin Gourmet Burgers Inc. earnings are expected to increase by 83.40% in 2023, but the outlook is positive 10.00% per year for the next five years.

RRGB Dividends

Red Robin Gourmet Burgers Inc.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released around May 24 and May 29.

Red Robin Gourmet Burgers Inc. (NASDAQ:RRGB)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 4.85% of Red Robin Gourmet Burgers Inc. shares, and 66.71% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 70.11%. Red Robin Gourmet Burgers Inc. stock is held by 98 institutions, with American Century Companies, Inc. being the largest institutional investor. By Sep 29, 2022, it held 12.06% of the shares, which is about 1.92 million shares worth $12.93 million.

T. Rowe Price Investment Management, Inc., with 7.05% or 1.12 million shares worth $7.56 million as of Sep 29, 2022, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

American Century Small Cap Value Fund and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Sep 29, 2022. The former held 1.53 million shares worth $10.32 million, making up 9.63% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund held roughly 0.59 million shares worth around $3.95 million, which represents about 3.69% of the total shares outstanding.