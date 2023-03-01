Recon Technology Ltd. (NASDAQ: RCON) Stock: Can It Change The Game?

In the last trading session, 1.38 million shares of the Recon Technology Ltd. (NASDAQ:RCON) were traded, and its beta was 2.65. Most recently the company’s share price was $2.05, and it changed around $0.19 or 10.22% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $71.50M. RCON currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $1.88, offering almost 8.29% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $0.50, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 75.61% since then. We note from Recon Technology Ltd.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 0.26 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 346.87K.

Recon Technology Ltd. stock received a consensus recommendation rating of a Hold, based on a mean score of 3.00. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 0 out of 1 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 0 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 1 recommended RCON as a Hold, whereas 0 deemed it a Buy, and 0 rated it as Underweight. Recon Technology Ltd. is expected to report earnings per share of $0 for the current quarter.

Recon Technology Ltd. (NASDAQ:RCON) trade information

Instantly RCON has showed a green trend with a performance of 10.22% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of 2.0700 on Tuesday, 02/28/23 increased the stock’s daily price by 0.97%. The company’s shares are currently up 62.70% year-to-date, but still up 28.12% over the last five days. On the other hand, Recon Technology Ltd. (NASDAQ:RCON) is 19.88% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 1.07 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 1.88 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $10.00, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 79.5% from its current value. Analyst projections state that RCON is forecast to be at a low of $10.00 and a high of $10.00. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -387.8% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash -387.8% from its current level to reach the projected low.

Recon Technology Ltd. (RCON) estimates and forecasts

The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be 11.80%, up from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 1 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $13.58 million in revenue for the current quarter. Analysts predict that the company’s current quarter sales will jump, forecast at 11.80%.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a positive earnings growth rate of 16.30%.

RCON Dividends

Recon Technology Ltd.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released on November 15.

Recon Technology Ltd. (NASDAQ:RCON)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 4.10% of Recon Technology Ltd. shares, and 5.30% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 5.53%. Recon Technology Ltd. stock is held by 10 institutions, with Sabby Management, LLC being the largest institutional investor. By Sep 29, 2022, it held 10.77% of the shares, which is about 1.97 million shares worth $1.12 million.

Renaissance Technologies, LLC, with 0.83% or 0.15 million shares worth $86218.0 as of Sep 29, 2022, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

The former held 15122.0 shares worth $13826.0, making up 0.08% of all outstanding shares.