Rackspace Technology Inc. (NASDAQ: RXT): Are We Watching A Disaster Or Are We Buying A Gold Mine?

In the last trading session, 1.2 million shares of the Rackspace Technology Inc. (NASDAQ:RXT) were traded. Most recently the company’s share price was $2.35, and it changed around $0.0 or 0.00% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $545.15M. RXT currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $12.13, offering almost -416.17% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $2.30, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 2.13% since then. We note from Rackspace Technology Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 1.17 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 2.18 million.

Rackspace Technology Inc. (NASDAQ:RXT) trade information

The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The rise to weekly highs of 3.12 on Tuesday, 02/28/23 increased the stock’s daily price by 24.68%. The company’s shares are currently down -20.34% year-to-date, but still down -14.23% over the last five days. On the other hand, Rackspace Technology Inc. (NASDAQ:RXT) is -23.20% down in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 8.79 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 2.84 day(s).

Rackspace Technology Inc. (RXT) estimates and forecasts

Rackspace Technology Inc. share prices are performing particularly well not compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have fallen -50.84 percent over the past six months and at a -107.41% annual growth rate that is well below the industry average of 17.40%. Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2023 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will loss -80.00% in revenue this quarter, and will report a decrease of -100.00% in the next quarter. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be 3.40%, up from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 9 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $776.3 million in revenue for the current quarter. 7 analysts expect Rackspace Technology Inc. to make $762.14 million in revenue for the quarter ending Mar 2023. The company’s sales for the same quarters a year ago were $777.3 million and $775.5 million respectively. Analysts predict that the company’s current quarter sales will drop, forecast at -0.10%. Forecasts for the next quarter put sales growth at -1.70%.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a negative earnings growth rate of -43.20%. Rackspace Technology Inc. earnings are expected to increase by 23.30% in 2023, but the outlook is positive 10.00% per year for the next five years.

RXT Dividends

Rackspace Technology Inc.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released around May 08 and May 12.

Rackspace Technology Inc. (NASDAQ:RXT)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 2.96% of Rackspace Technology Inc. shares, and 93.32% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 96.16%. Rackspace Technology Inc. stock is held by 185 institutions, with Apollo Management Holdings, L.P. being the largest institutional investor. By Sep 29, 2022, it held 61.39% of the shares, which is about 129.61 million shares worth $528.8 million.

First Trust Advisors LP, with 14.11% or 29.8 million shares worth $121.56 million as of Sep 29, 2022, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

First Tr Exchange Traded Fd II-First Tr Cloud Computing ETF and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Dec 30, 2022. The former held 6.99 million shares worth $20.61 million, making up 3.31% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund held roughly 1.91 million shares worth around $7.8 million, which represents about 0.91% of the total shares outstanding.