Quoin Pharmaceuticals Ltd. (NASDAQ: QNRX) Could Post Excellent Profits?

In the last trading session, 1.05 million shares of the Quoin Pharmaceuticals Ltd. (NASDAQ:QNRX) were traded, and its beta was 1.67. Most recently the company’s share price was $0.57, and it changed around $0.06 or 11.69% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $3.27M. QNRX currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $28.11, offering almost -4831.58% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $0.43, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 24.56% since then. We note from Quoin Pharmaceuticals Ltd.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 1.11 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 578.99K.

Quoin Pharmaceuticals Ltd. stock received a consensus recommendation rating of a Buy, based on a mean score of 1.70. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 0 out of 4 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 0 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 0 recommended QNRX as a Hold, whereas 4 deemed it a Buy, and 0 rated it as Underweight. Quoin Pharmaceuticals Ltd. is expected to report earnings per share of -$0.62 for the current quarter.

Quoin Pharmaceuticals Ltd. (NASDAQ:QNRX) trade information

Instantly QNRX has showed a green trend with a performance of 11.69% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The rise to weekly highs of 0.7488 on Tuesday, 02/28/23 increased the stock’s daily price by 23.88%. The company’s shares are currently down -59.89% year-to-date, but still down -52.13% over the last five days. On the other hand, Quoin Pharmaceuticals Ltd. (NASDAQ:QNRX) is -63.49% down in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 27030.0 shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 0.25 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $12.00, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 95.25% from its current value. Analyst projections state that QNRX is forecast to be at a low of $7.00 and a high of $20.00. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -3408.77% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash -1128.07% from its current level to reach the projected low.

Quoin Pharmaceuticals Ltd. (QNRX) estimates and forecasts

Quoin Pharmaceuticals Ltd. share prices are performing particularly well compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have fallen -84.52 percent over the past six months and at a 92.56% annual growth rate that is well above the industry average of 12.30%.

QNRX Dividends

Quoin Pharmaceuticals Ltd.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released on August 18.

Quoin Pharmaceuticals Ltd. (NASDAQ:QNRX)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 7.19% of Quoin Pharmaceuticals Ltd. shares, and 9.86% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 10.62%. Quoin Pharmaceuticals Ltd. stock is held by 9 institutions, with Ground Swell Capital, LLC being the largest institutional investor. By Sep 29, 2022, it held 0.76% of the shares, which is about 36630.0 shares worth $81684.0.

Virtu Financial LLC, with 0.62% or 29865.0 shares worth $66598.0 as of Sep 29, 2022, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

The former held 1151.0 shares worth $1922.0, making up 0.02% of all outstanding shares.