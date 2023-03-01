Nkarta Inc. (NASDAQ: NKTX): It Is A Stock Worth Considering Today

In the last trading session, 1.18 million shares of the Nkarta Inc. (NASDAQ:NKTX) were traded. Most recently the company’s share price was $4.20, and it changed around -$0.06 or -1.41% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $215.12M. NKTX currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $20.35, offering almost -384.52% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $4.19, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 0.24% since then. We note from Nkarta Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 0.38 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 723.36K.

Nkarta Inc. (NASDAQ:NKTX) trade information

Instantly NKTX has showed a red trend with a performance of -1.41% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The rise to weekly highs of 4.95 on Tuesday, 02/28/23 increased the stock’s daily price by 15.15%. The company’s shares are currently down -29.88% year-to-date, but still down -13.58% over the last five days. On the other hand, Nkarta Inc. (NASDAQ:NKTX) is -16.67% down in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 4.54 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 4.62 day(s).

Nkarta Inc. (NKTX) estimates and forecasts

Nkarta Inc. share prices are performing particularly well not compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have fallen -71.56 percent over the past six months and at a 0.00% annual growth rate that is well below the industry average of 7.40%. Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2023 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will gain 7.20% in revenue this quarter, and will report an increase of 15.20% in the next quarter.

NKTX Dividends

Nkarta Inc.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released around March 15 and March 20.

Nkarta Inc. (NASDAQ:NKTX)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 7.20% of Nkarta Inc. shares, and 92.94% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 100.15%. Nkarta Inc. stock is held by 164 institutions, with RA Capital Management, L.P. being the largest institutional investor. By Sep 29, 2022, it held 15.99% of the shares, which is about 7.81 million shares worth $102.72 million.

T. Rowe Price Investment Management, Inc., with 8.20% or 4.0 million shares worth $52.68 million as of Sep 29, 2022, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Price (T.Rowe) Small-Cap Value Fund and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Sep 29, 2022. The former held 1.52 million shares worth $19.98 million, making up 3.11% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund held roughly 0.79 million shares worth around $10.45 million, which represents about 1.63% of the total shares outstanding.