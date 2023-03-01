Newpark Resources Inc. (NYSE: NR) Stock: Can It Change The Game?

In today’s recent session, 1.82 million shares of the Newpark Resources Inc. (NYSE:NR) have been traded, and its beta is 2.86. Most recently the company’s share price was $4.59, and it changed around $0.16 or 3.63% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $395.47M. NR at last check was trading at a discount to its 52-week high of $4.91, offering almost -6.97% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $2.38, which indicates that the recent value has risen by an impressive 48.15% since then. We note from Newpark Resources Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 0.64 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 659.09K.

Newpark Resources Inc. (NYSE:NR) trade information

Instantly NR has been showing a green trend so far today with a performance of 3.63% on intraday trading today. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of 4.58 on Tuesday, 02/28/23 decreased the stock’s daily price by -0.22%. The company’s shares are currently up 10.63% year-to-date, but still up 9.57% over the last five days. On the other hand, Newpark Resources Inc. (NYSE:NR) is 8.02% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 0.63 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 0.92 day(s).

Newpark Resources Inc. (NR) estimates and forecasts

The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be 25.10%, up from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 1 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $219.85 million in revenue for the current quarter. 1 analysts expect Newpark Resources Inc. to make $205.2 million in revenue for the quarter ending Dec 2022. The company’s sales for the same quarters a year ago were $151.8 million and $179.56 million respectively. Analysts predict that the company’s current quarter sales will jump, forecast at 44.80%. Forecasts for the next quarter put sales growth at 14.30%.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a positive earnings growth rate of 10.50%.

NR Dividends

Newpark Resources Inc.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released around May 01 and May 05.

Newpark Resources Inc. (NYSE:NR)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 13.16% of Newpark Resources Inc. shares, and 70.73% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 81.45%. Newpark Resources Inc. stock is held by 158 institutions, with Ameriprise Financial, Inc. being the largest institutional investor. By Sep 29, 2022, it held 14.32% of the shares, which is about 13.47 million shares worth $33.95 million.

Blackrock Inc., with 6.56% or 6.17 million shares worth $15.55 million as of Sep 29, 2022, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and iShares Russell 2000 ETF were the top two Mutual Funds as of Sep 29, 2022. The former held 2.45 million shares worth $6.17 million, making up 2.60% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, iShares Russell 2000 ETF held roughly 1.99 million shares worth around $8.25 million, which represents about 2.11% of the total shares outstanding.