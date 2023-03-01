NeoGenomics Inc. (NASDAQ: NEO): The Stock We Should Bet On For Economic Growth In The Months To Come

In the last trading session, 1.78 million shares of the NeoGenomics Inc. (NASDAQ:NEO) were traded, and its beta was 1.15. Most recently the company’s share price was $16.85, and it changed around $0.76 or 4.72% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $2.24B. NEO currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $21.94, offering almost -30.21% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $6.00, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 64.39% since then. We note from NeoGenomics Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 1.56 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 1.05 million.

NeoGenomics Inc. (NASDAQ:NEO) trade information

Instantly NEO has showed a green trend with a performance of 4.72% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of 18.07 on Tuesday, 02/28/23 increased the stock’s daily price by 6.75%. The company’s shares are currently up 82.36% year-to-date, but still up 28.14% over the last five days. On the other hand, NeoGenomics Inc. (NASDAQ:NEO) is 46.39% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 4.43 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 4.25 day(s).

NeoGenomics Inc. (NEO) estimates and forecasts

NeoGenomics Inc. share prices are performing particularly well compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have risen 57.48 percent over the past six months and at a 10.71% annual growth rate that is well above the industry average of 7.40%. Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2023 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will loss -14.30% in revenue this quarter, and will report an increase of 20.00% in the next quarter. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be 3.50%, up from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 12 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $129.97 million in revenue for the current quarter. 10 analysts expect NeoGenomics Inc. to make $126.83 million in revenue for the quarter ending Mar 2023. The company’s sales for the same quarters a year ago were $125.73 million and $117.17 million respectively. Analysts predict that the company’s current quarter sales will jump, forecast at 3.40%. Forecasts for the next quarter put sales growth at 8.20%.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a positive earnings growth rate of 29.40%. NeoGenomics Inc. earnings are expected to increase by -286.40% in 2023, but the outlook is positive 1.30% per year for the next five years.

NEO Dividends

NeoGenomics Inc.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released around April 25 and May 01.

NeoGenomics Inc. (NASDAQ:NEO)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 3.36% of NeoGenomics Inc. shares, and 88.82% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 91.90%. NeoGenomics Inc. stock is held by 338 institutions, with Blackrock Inc. being the largest institutional investor. By Sep 29, 2022, it held 16.71% of the shares, which is about 21.11 million shares worth $181.75 million.

Vanguard Group, Inc. (The), with 10.43% or 13.17 million shares worth $113.43 million as of Sep 29, 2022, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

iShares Core S&P Smallcap ETF and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Dec 30, 2022. The former held 9.41 million shares worth $86.99 million, making up 7.45% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund held roughly 3.58 million shares worth around $30.78 million, which represents about 2.83% of the total shares outstanding.