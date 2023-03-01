Mobiquity Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ: MOBQ) Stock Forecast: Bullish Signals Pointing To $5.30 In 2023

In today’s recent session, 1.51 million shares of the Mobiquity Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:MOBQ) have been traded, and its beta is 0.49. Most recently the company’s share price was $0.28, and it changed around $0.03 or 13.84% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $2.58M. MOBQ at last check was trading at a discount to its 52-week high of $2.75, offering almost -882.14% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $0.22, which indicates that the recent value has risen by an impressive 21.43% since then. We note from Mobiquity Technologies Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 0.39 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 186.71K.

Mobiquity Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:MOBQ) trade information

Instantly MOBQ has been showing a green trend so far today with a performance of 13.84% on intraday trading today. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of 0.2900 on Tuesday, 02/28/23 increased the stock’s daily price by 3.45%. The company’s shares are currently down -47.87% year-to-date, but still up 3.68% over the last five days. On the other hand, Mobiquity Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:MOBQ) is -48.34% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 0.24 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 1.06 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $5.30, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 94.72% from its current value. Analyst projections state that MOBQ is forecast to be at a low of $5.30 and a high of $5.30. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -1792.86% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash -1792.86% from its current level to reach the projected low.

MOBQ Dividends

Mobiquity Technologies Inc.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released on December 09.

Mobiquity Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:MOBQ)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 33.26% of Mobiquity Technologies Inc. shares, and 7.68% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 11.50%. Mobiquity Technologies Inc. stock is held by 12 institutions, with Citadel Advisors Llc being the largest institutional investor. By Sep 29, 2022, it held 1.53% of the shares, which is about 55606.0 shares worth $64502.0.

State Street Corporation, with 0.64% or 23216.0 shares worth $26930.0 as of Sep 29, 2022, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund and Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Sep 29, 2022. The former held 8881.0 shares worth $10301.0, making up 0.24% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index Fund held roughly 5950.0 shares worth around $5890.0, which represents about 0.16% of the total shares outstanding.