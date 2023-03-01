Mobilicom Limited (NASDAQ: MOB): Today’s Most Interesting Shares

In today’s recent session, 4.73 million shares of the Mobilicom Limited (NASDAQ:MOB) were traded. Most recently the company’s share price was $1.84, and it changed around $0.2 or 12.19% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $14.74M. MOB at last check was trading at a discount to its 52-week high of $6.66, offering almost -261.96% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $0.88, which indicates that the recent value has risen by an impressive 52.17% since then. We note from Mobilicom Limited’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 3.35 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 587.53K.

Mobilicom Limited stock received a consensus recommendation rating of a Buy, based on a mean score of 2.00. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 0 out of 1 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 0 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 0 recommended MOB as a Hold, whereas 1 deemed it a Buy, and 0 rated it as Underweight. Mobilicom Limited is expected to report earnings per share of $0 for the current quarter.

Mobilicom Limited (NASDAQ:MOB) trade information

Instantly MOB has been showing a green trend so far today with a performance of 12.19% on intraday trading today. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The rise to weekly highs of 2.1589 on Tuesday, 02/28/23 increased the stock’s daily price by 14.77%. The company’s shares are currently up 89.67% year-to-date, but still down -6.12% over the last five days. On the other hand, Mobilicom Limited (NASDAQ:MOB) is 52.70% down in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 0.11 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 3 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $5.50, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 66.55% from its current value. Analyst projections state that MOB is forecast to be at a low of $5.50 and a high of $5.50. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -198.91% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash -198.91% from its current level to reach the projected low.

MOB Dividends

Mobilicom Limited’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released in April.

Mobilicom Limited (NASDAQ:MOB)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 0.00% of Mobilicom Limited shares, and 15.61% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 15.61%. Mobilicom Limited stock is held by 5 institutions, with AWM Investment Company, Inc. being the largest institutional investor. By Sep 29, 2022, it held 8.81% of the shares, which is about 0.43 million shares worth $0.77 million.

Bard Associates Inc., with 4.44% or 0.21 million shares worth $0.39 million as of Sep 29, 2022, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.