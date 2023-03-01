Mobileye Global Inc.’s (MBLY): Have You Analyzed Stock’s Trends & Performance

In the last trading session, 1.06 million shares of the Mobileye Global Inc. (NASDAQ:MBLY) were traded. Most recently the company’s share price was $39.51, and it changed around -$0.25 or -0.63% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $34.66B. MBLY currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $48.11, offering almost -21.77% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $24.85, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 37.1% since then. We note from Mobileye Global Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 2.22 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 2.41 million.

Mobileye Global Inc. stock received a consensus recommendation rating of an Overweight, based on a mean score of 2.00. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 0 out of 20 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 4 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 4 recommended MBLY as a Hold, whereas 12 deemed it a Buy, and 0 rated it as Underweight. Mobileye Global Inc. is expected to report earnings per share of $0.12 for the current quarter.

Mobileye Global Inc. (NASDAQ:MBLY) trade information

Instantly MBLY has showed a red trend with a performance of -0.63% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The rise to weekly highs of 42.89 on Tuesday, 02/28/23 increased the stock’s daily price by 7.88%. The company’s shares are currently up 12.69% year-to-date, but still down -3.80% over the last five days. On the other hand, Mobileye Global Inc. (NASDAQ:MBLY) is 10.39% down in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 6.53 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 2.78 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $47.10, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 16.11% from its current value. Analyst projections state that MBLY is forecast to be at a low of $34.00 and a high of $77.00. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -94.89% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash 13.95% from its current level to reach the projected low.

Mobileye Global Inc. (MBLY) estimates and forecasts

Mobileye Global Inc. share prices are performing particularly well not compared to other companies within the same industry. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be 20.20%, up from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 12 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $458.7 million in revenue for the current quarter. 12 analysts expect Mobileye Global Inc. to make $491.46 million in revenue for the quarter ending Jun 2023.

Mobileye Global Inc. earnings are expected to increase by 61.70% in 2023, but the outlook is positive 20.74% per year for the next five years.

MBLY Dividends

Mobileye Global Inc.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released in April.

Mobileye Global Inc. (NASDAQ:MBLY)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 1.15% of Mobileye Global Inc. shares, and 73.19% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 74.04%. Mobileye Global Inc. stock is held by 85 institutions, with Baillie Gifford and Company being the largest institutional investor. By Dec 30, 2022, it held 11.91% of the shares, which is about 6.18 million shares worth $216.75 million.

Davenport & Co Llc, with 1.09% or 0.57 million shares worth $19.89 million as of Dec 30, 2022, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Vanguard International Growth Fund and Fidelity Select Portfolios – Semiconductors Portfolio were the top two Mutual Funds as of Nov 29, 2022. The former held 3.78 million shares worth $107.87 million, making up 7.29% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Fidelity Select Portfolios – Semiconductors Portfolio held roughly 0.69 million shares worth around $24.09 million, which represents about 1.32% of the total shares outstanding.