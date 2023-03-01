Lionheart III Corp (NASDAQ: LION) Stock: Does It Have More Upside?

In today’s recent session, 0.72 million shares of the Lionheart III Corp (NASDAQ:LION) were traded. Most recently the company’s share price was $13.06, and it changed around -$1.54 or -10.55% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $241.92M. LION at last check was trading at a discount to its 52-week high of $14.85, offering almost -13.71% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $6.11, which indicates that the recent value has risen by an impressive 53.22% since then. We note from Lionheart III Corp’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 0.15 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 65.86K.

Lionheart III Corp (NASDAQ:LION) trade information

Instantly LION has been showing red trend so far today with a performance of -10.55% on intraday trading today. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of 18.89 on Tuesday, 02/28/23 increased the stock’s daily price by 30.86%. The company’s shares are currently up 28.16% year-to-date, but still up 87.11% over the last five days. On the other hand, Lionheart III Corp (NASDAQ:LION) is 24.38% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 33290.0 shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 0.85 day(s).

LION Dividends

Lionheart III Corp’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released in April.

Lionheart III Corp (NASDAQ:LION)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 0.00% of Lionheart III Corp shares, and 96.97% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 96.97%. Lionheart III Corp stock is held by 55 institutions, with Saba Capital Management, L.P. being the largest institutional investor. By Sep 29, 2022, it held 9.42% of the shares, which is about 1.18 million shares worth $11.88 million.

Shaolin Capital Management LLC, with 7.62% or 0.95 million shares worth $9.61 million as of Sep 29, 2022, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Highland Fds I-NexPoint Merger Arbitrage Fund and Calamos Market Neutral Income Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Sep 29, 2022. The former held 0.24 million shares worth $2.47 million, making up 1.96% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Calamos Market Neutral Income Fund held roughly 0.2 million shares worth around $2.03 million, which represents about 1.60% of the total shares outstanding.