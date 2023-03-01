Lindblad Expeditions Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: LIND): Stock Forecast For 2023 Remains Weak With A Downward Revision Of 35.3%

In the last trading session, 1.24 million shares of the Lindblad Expeditions Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LIND) were traded, and its beta was 2.31. Most recently the company’s share price was $8.58, and it changed around -$2.15 or -20.04% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $460.66M. LIND currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $18.15, offering almost -111.54% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $5.91, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 31.12% since then. We note from Lindblad Expeditions Holdings Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 0.21 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 276.32K.

Lindblad Expeditions Holdings Inc. stock received a consensus recommendation rating of a Buy, based on a mean score of 1.60. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 0 out of 1 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 0 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 0 recommended LIND as a Hold, whereas 1 deemed it a Buy, and 0 rated it as Underweight. Lindblad Expeditions Holdings Inc. is expected to report earnings per share of -$0.46 for the current quarter.

Lindblad Expeditions Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LIND) trade information

Instantly LIND has showed a red trend with a performance of -20.04% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The rise to weekly highs of 11.13 on Tuesday, 02/28/23 increased the stock’s daily price by 22.91%. The company’s shares are currently up 11.43% year-to-date, but still down -20.33% over the last five days. On the other hand, Lindblad Expeditions Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LIND) is -21.72% down in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 6.3 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 21.36 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $17.00, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 49.53% from its current value. Analyst projections state that LIND is forecast to be at a low of $17.00 and a high of $17.00. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -98.14% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash -98.14% from its current level to reach the projected low.

Lindblad Expeditions Holdings Inc. (LIND) estimates and forecasts

Lindblad Expeditions Holdings Inc. share prices are performing particularly well compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have fallen -3.05 percent over the past six months and at a 13.28% annual growth rate that is well above the industry average of 4.60%. Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2023 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will gain 14.80% in revenue this quarter, and will report an increase of 97.60% in the next quarter. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be 170.40%, up from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 5 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $94.26 million in revenue for the current quarter. 3 analysts expect Lindblad Expeditions Holdings Inc. to make $124.03 million in revenue for the quarter ending Mar 2023. The company’s sales for the same quarters a year ago were $65.55 million and $67.85 million respectively. Analysts predict that the company’s current quarter sales will jump, forecast at 43.80%. Forecasts for the next quarter put sales growth at 82.80%.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a negative earnings growth rate of -18.43%. Lindblad Expeditions Holdings Inc. earnings are expected to increase by -23.20% in 2023, but the outlook is positive 25.00% per year for the next five years.

LIND Dividends

Lindblad Expeditions Holdings Inc.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released around May 01 and May 05.

Lindblad Expeditions Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LIND)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 35.17% of Lindblad Expeditions Holdings Inc. shares, and 71.68% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 110.57%. Lindblad Expeditions Holdings Inc. stock is held by 174 institutions, with FMR, LLC being the largest institutional investor. By Sep 29, 2022, it held 12.50% of the shares, which is about 6.64 million shares worth $44.91 million.

Ariel Investments, LLC, with 11.24% or 5.97 million shares worth $40.37 million as of Sep 29, 2022, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Fidelity Small Cap Growth Fund and Advisors Inner Circle Fund III-Aperture Discover Equity Fd were the top two Mutual Funds as of Nov 29, 2022. The former held 4.05 million shares worth $36.81 million, making up 7.63% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Advisors Inner Circle Fund III-Aperture Discover Equity Fd held roughly 1.12 million shares worth around $7.59 million, which represents about 2.11% of the total shares outstanding.