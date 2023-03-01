Lilium N.V. (NASDAQ: LILM) Surprised Bears With Its Forecast.

In today’s recent session, 0.58 million shares of the Lilium N.V. (NASDAQ:LILM) were traded. Most recently the company’s share price was $1.00, and it changed around -$0.01 or -1.00% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $400.87M. LILM at last check was trading at a discount to its 52-week high of $5.52, offering almost -452.0% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $1.00 since then. We note from Lilium N.V.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 1.35 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 1.35 million.

Lilium N.V. stock received a consensus recommendation rating of a Hold, based on a mean score of 2.60. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 1 out of 5 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 0 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 2 recommended LILM as a Hold, whereas 2 deemed it a Buy, and 0 rated it as Underweight.

Lilium N.V. (NASDAQ:LILM) trade information

Instantly LILM has been showing red trend so far today with a performance of -1.00% on intraday trading today. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The rise to weekly highs of 1.1000 on Tuesday, 02/28/23 increased the stock’s daily price by 9.09%. The company’s shares are currently down -12.29% year-to-date, but still down -5.67% over the last five days. On the other hand, Lilium N.V. (NASDAQ:LILM) is -17.37% down in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 6.94 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 5.68 day(s).

Lilium N.V. (LILM) estimates and forecasts

Lilium N.V. share prices are performing particularly well compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have fallen -56.90 percent over the past six months and at a 72.12% annual growth rate that is well above the industry average of 2.60%.

LILM Dividends

Lilium N.V.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released in April.

Lilium N.V. (NASDAQ:LILM)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 84.55% of Lilium N.V. shares, and 19.85% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 128.46%. Lilium N.V. stock is held by 64 institutions, with Baillie Gifford and Company being the largest institutional investor. By Dec 30, 2022, it held 5.04% of the shares, which is about 18.83 million shares worth $21.46 million.

B. Riley Financial, Inc., with 4.32% or 16.13 million shares worth $18.39 million as of Dec 30, 2022, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Invesco ETF Tr-Invesco Wilderhill Clean Energy ETF and Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Dec 30, 2022. The former held 8.79 million shares worth $10.02 million, making up 2.35% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index Fund held roughly 0.15 million shares worth around $0.22 million, which represents about 0.04% of the total shares outstanding.