Let’s Talk About Wall Street’s Projection For Herbalife Nutrition Ltd. (NYSE: HLF).

In the last trading session, 1.04 million shares of the Herbalife Nutrition Ltd. (NYSE:HLF) were traded, and its beta was 1.15. Most recently the company’s share price was $19.35, and it changed around -$0.48 or -2.42% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $1.88B. HLF currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $37.18, offering almost -92.14% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $12.04, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 37.78% since then. We note from Herbalife Nutrition Ltd.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 1.97 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 1.99 million.

Herbalife Nutrition Ltd. stock received a consensus recommendation rating of a Hold, based on a mean score of 2.60. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 0 out of 4 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 0 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 2 recommended HLF as a Hold, whereas 1 deemed it a Buy, and 1 rated it as Underweight. Herbalife Nutrition Ltd. is expected to report earnings per share of $0.32 for the current quarter.

Herbalife Nutrition Ltd. (NYSE:HLF) trade information

Instantly HLF has showed a red trend with a performance of -2.42% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The rise to weekly highs of 20.20 on Tuesday, 02/28/23 increased the stock’s daily price by 4.21%. The company’s shares are currently up 30.04% year-to-date, but still down -0.10% over the last five days. On the other hand, Herbalife Nutrition Ltd. (NYSE:HLF) is 12.37% down in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 10.12 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 5.82 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $22.50, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 14.0% from its current value. Analyst projections state that HLF is forecast to be at a low of $14.00 and a high of $31.00. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -60.21% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash 27.65% from its current level to reach the projected low.

Herbalife Nutrition Ltd. (HLF) estimates and forecasts

Herbalife Nutrition Ltd. share prices are performing particularly well not compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have fallen -27.85 percent over the past six months and at a -22.35% annual growth rate that is well below the industry average of -18.50%. Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2023 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will loss -43.90% in revenue this quarter, and will report a decrease of -25.30% in the next quarter. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be -12.10%, down from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 2 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $1.13 billion in revenue for the current quarter. 1 analysts expect Herbalife Nutrition Ltd. to make $1.18 billion in revenue for the quarter ending Mar 2023. The company’s sales for the same quarters a year ago were $1.32 billion and $1.34 billion respectively. Analysts predict that the company’s current quarter sales will drop, forecast at -14.20%. Forecasts for the next quarter put sales growth at -11.30%.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a positive earnings growth rate of 7.80%. Herbalife Nutrition Ltd. earnings are expected to increase by -21.80% in 2023, but the outlook is negative -0.50% per year for the next five years.

HLF Dividends

Herbalife Nutrition Ltd.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released around May 01 and May 05.

Herbalife Nutrition Ltd. (NYSE:HLF)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 1.68% of Herbalife Nutrition Ltd. shares, and 105.09% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 106.88%. Herbalife Nutrition Ltd. stock is held by 304 institutions, with Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) being the largest institutional investor. By Sep 29, 2022, it held 13.35% of the shares, which is about 13.07 million shares worth $259.88 million.

Route One Investment Company, L.P., with 11.08% or 10.85 million shares worth $215.72 million as of Sep 29, 2022, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Sep 29, 2022. The former held 3.23 million shares worth $64.33 million, making up 3.30% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund held roughly 2.74 million shares worth around $54.49 million, which represents about 2.80% of the total shares outstanding.