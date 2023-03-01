Let’s Talk About How W&T Offshore Inc. (NYSE: WTI) Stock Is Doing.

In the last trading session, 5.06 million shares of the W&T Offshore Inc. (NYSE:WTI) were traded, and its beta was 1.97. Most recently the company’s share price was $5.61, and it changed around -$0.12 or -2.09% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $788.88M. WTI currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $9.16, offering almost -63.28% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $3.57, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 36.36% since then. We note from W&T Offshore Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 2.35 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 2.79 million.

W&T Offshore Inc. (NYSE:WTI) trade information

Instantly WTI has showed a red trend with a performance of -2.09% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of 5.91 on Tuesday, 02/28/23 increased the stock’s daily price by 5.08%. The company’s shares are currently up 0.54% year-to-date, but still up 5.45% over the last five days. On the other hand, W&T Offshore Inc. (NYSE:WTI) is -11.79% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 14.21 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 5.01 day(s).

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free Sponsored

W&T Offshore Inc. (WTI) estimates and forecasts

W&T Offshore Inc. share prices are performing particularly well compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have fallen -21.21 percent over the past six months and at a 708.70% annual growth rate that is well above the industry average of -8.10%. Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2023 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will loss -40.00% in revenue this quarter, and will report an increase of 1,850.00% in the next quarter. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be 63.70%, up from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 2 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $182.38 million in revenue for the current quarter. 2 analysts expect W&T Offshore Inc. to make $178.26 million in revenue for the quarter ending Mar 2023. The company’s sales for the same quarters a year ago were $165.59 million and $191 million respectively. Analysts predict that the company’s current quarter sales will jump, forecast at 10.10%. Forecasts for the next quarter put sales growth at -6.70%.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a positive earnings growth rate of 35.50%.

WTI Dividends

W&T Offshore Inc.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released around March 06 and March 10.

W&T Offshore Inc. (NYSE:WTI)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 34.37% of W&T Offshore Inc. shares, and 54.08% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 82.40%. W&T Offshore Inc. stock is held by 228 institutions, with State Street Corporation being the largest institutional investor. By Sep 29, 2022, it held 7.02% of the shares, which is about 10.05 million shares worth $58.87 million.

Vanguard Group, Inc. (The), with 6.12% or 8.76 million shares worth $51.32 million as of Sep 29, 2022, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

SPDR (R) Ser Tr-SPDR (R) S&P (R) Oil & Gas Explor & Prod ETF and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Dec 30, 2022. The former held 9.93 million shares worth $55.41 million, making up 6.94% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund held roughly 2.77 million shares worth around $16.25 million, which represents about 1.94% of the total shares outstanding.