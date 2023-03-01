KODK Stock Forecast 2023: Eastman Kodak Company Remains Weak With A Upside Of 19.65%

In the last trading session, 1.46 million shares of the Eastman Kodak Company (NYSE:KODK) were traded, and its beta was 3.76. Most recently the company’s share price was $3.46, and it changed around $0.01 or 0.29% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $277.60M. KODK currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $7.50, offering almost -116.76% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $2.78, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 19.65% since then. We note from Eastman Kodak Company’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 0.35 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 673.35K.

Eastman Kodak Company (NYSE:KODK) trade information

Instantly KODK has showed a green trend with a performance of 0.29% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The rise to weekly highs of 3.63 on Tuesday, 02/28/23 increased the stock’s daily price by 4.68%. The company’s shares are currently up 13.44% year-to-date, but still down -1.98% over the last five days. On the other hand, Eastman Kodak Company (NYSE:KODK) is -1.70% down in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 4.76 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 7.51 day(s).

Eastman Kodak Company (KODK) estimates and forecasts

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a negative earnings growth rate of -3.70%. Eastman Kodak Company earnings are expected to increase by 102.80% in 2023, but the outlook is negative -12.00% per year for the next five years.

KODK Dividends

Eastman Kodak Company’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released around March 13 and March 17.

Eastman Kodak Company (NYSE:KODK)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 29.70% of Eastman Kodak Company shares, and 28.88% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 41.08%. Eastman Kodak Company stock is held by 171 institutions, with Blackrock Inc. being the largest institutional investor. By Sep 29, 2022, it held 5.27% of the shares, which is about 4.17 million shares worth $19.15 million.

Vanguard Group, Inc. (The), with 4.85% or 3.83 million shares worth $17.6 million as of Sep 29, 2022, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and iShares Russell 2000 ETF were the top two Mutual Funds as of Sep 29, 2022. The former held 2.05 million shares worth $9.42 million, making up 2.60% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, iShares Russell 2000 ETF held roughly 1.34 million shares worth around $4.08 million, which represents about 1.69% of the total shares outstanding.