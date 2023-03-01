KE Holdings Inc. (NYSE: BEKE) Could Bring Massive Returns?

In today’s recent session, 3.01 million shares of the KE Holdings Inc. (NYSE:BEKE) were traded. Most recently the company’s share price was $19.29, and it changed around $1.04 or 5.70% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $21.76B. BEKE at last check was trading at a discount to its 52-week high of $21.08, offering almost -9.28% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $7.31, which indicates that the recent value has risen by an impressive 62.1% since then. We note from KE Holdings Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 6.93 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 12.08 million.

KE Holdings Inc. (NYSE:BEKE) trade information

Instantly BEKE has been showing a green trend so far today with a performance of 5.70% on intraday trading today. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of 19.70 on Tuesday, 02/28/23 increased the stock’s daily price by 2.08%. The company’s shares are currently up 38.18% year-to-date, but still up 0.52% over the last five days. On the other hand, KE Holdings Inc. (NYSE:BEKE) is 4.61% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 31.05 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 2.56 day(s).

KE Holdings Inc. (BEKE) estimates and forecasts

KE Holdings Inc. share prices are performing particularly well not compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have risen 9.23 percent over the past six months and at a -23.33% annual growth rate that is well below the industry average of -10.50%. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be -21.90%, down from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 8 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $2.33 billion in revenue for the current quarter. 4 analysts expect KE Holdings Inc. to make $2.05 billion in revenue for the quarter ending Mar 2023. The company’s sales for the same quarters a year ago were $2.47 billion and $1.74 billion respectively. Analysts predict that the company’s current quarter sales will drop, forecast at -5.60%. Forecasts for the next quarter put sales growth at 17.70%.

BEKE Dividends

KE Holdings Inc.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released around March 07 and March 13.

KE Holdings Inc. (NYSE:BEKE)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 0.10% of KE Holdings Inc. shares, and 43.06% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 43.10%. KE Holdings Inc. stock is held by 430 institutions, with Blackrock Inc. being the largest institutional investor. By Sep 29, 2022, it held 3.19% of the shares, which is about 38.28 million shares worth $670.59 million.

Wellington Management Group, LLP, with 2.58% or 30.94 million shares worth $542.06 million as of Sep 29, 2022, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF and John Hancock Mutual Fds III-International Growth Fd were the top two Mutual Funds as of Sep 29, 2022. The former held 17.31 million shares worth $303.23 million, making up 1.44% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, John Hancock Mutual Fds III-International Growth Fd held roughly 10.37 million shares worth around $175.38 million, which represents about 0.86% of the total shares outstanding.