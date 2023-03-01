It’s Easy To Bet On Oil States International Inc. (NYSE: OIS) For Economic Progress Over The Impending Months

In the last trading session, 1.8 million shares of the Oil States International Inc. (NYSE:OIS) were traded, and its beta was 2.94. Most recently the company’s share price was $9.13, and it changed around -$0.04 or -0.44% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $573.82M. OIS currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $10.44, offering almost -14.35% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $3.51, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 61.56% since then. We note from Oil States International Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 0.89 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 569.60K.

Oil States International Inc. (NYSE:OIS) trade information

Instantly OIS has showed a red trend with a performance of -0.44% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The rise to weekly highs of 9.59 on Tuesday, 02/28/23 increased the stock’s daily price by 4.8%. The company’s shares are currently up 22.39% year-to-date, but still down -3.69% over the last five days. On the other hand, Oil States International Inc. (NYSE:OIS) is 9.08% down in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 1.96 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 3.72 day(s).

Oil States International Inc. (OIS) estimates and forecasts

Oil States International Inc. share prices are performing particularly well compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have risen 70.65 percent over the past six months and at a 300.00% annual growth rate that is well above the industry average of 43.00%. Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2023 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will gain 128.60% in revenue this quarter, and will report an increase of 118.80% in the next quarter. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be 28.00%, up from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 4 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $198.62 million in revenue for the current quarter. 3 analysts expect Oil States International Inc. to make $198.5 million in revenue for the quarter ending Mar 2023. The company’s sales for the same quarters a year ago were $161.32 million and $164.04 million respectively. Analysts predict that the company’s current quarter sales will jump, forecast at 23.10%. Forecasts for the next quarter put sales growth at 21.00%.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a positive earnings growth rate of 23.80%. Oil States International Inc. earnings are expected to increase by 85.40% in 2023, but the outlook is negative -6.99% per year for the next five years.

OIS Dividends

Oil States International Inc.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released around April 26 and May 01.

Oil States International Inc. (NYSE:OIS)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 2.77% of Oil States International Inc. shares, and 90.27% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 92.84%. Oil States International Inc. stock is held by 223 institutions, with Blackrock Inc. being the largest institutional investor. By Sep 29, 2022, it held 17.91% of the shares, which is about 11.45 million shares worth $44.53 million.

Palisade Capital Management, L.L.C., with 7.06% or 4.51 million shares worth $17.54 million as of Sep 29, 2022, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

iShares Core S&P Smallcap ETF and Fidelity Low-Priced Stock Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Dec 30, 2022. The former held 4.77 million shares worth $35.61 million, making up 7.47% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Fidelity Low-Priced Stock Fund held roughly 2.51 million shares worth around $16.95 million, which represents about 3.93% of the total shares outstanding.