Is Gerdau S.A.’s (NYSE: GGB) Stock Ready For A Price Spike?

In today’s recent session, 3.29 million shares of the Gerdau S.A. (NYSE:GGB) have been traded, and its beta is 1.62. Most recently the company’s share price was $5.58, and it changed around $0.11 or 2.01% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $8.81B. GGB at last check was trading at a discount to its 52-week high of $6.66, offering almost -19.35% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $3.89, which indicates that the recent value has risen by an impressive 30.29% since then. We note from Gerdau S.A.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 8.1 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 11.11 million.

Gerdau S.A. stock received a consensus recommendation rating of an Overweight, based on a mean score of 2.00. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 0 out of 12 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 0 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 4 recommended GGB as a Hold, whereas 8 deemed it a Buy, and 0 rated it as Underweight. Gerdau S.A. is expected to report earnings per share of $0.26 for the current quarter.

Gerdau S.A. (NYSE:GGB) trade information

Instantly GGB has been showing a green trend so far today with a performance of 2.01% on intraday trading today. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of 5.68 on Tuesday, 02/28/23 increased the stock’s daily price by 1.76%. The company’s shares are currently up 0.72% year-to-date, but still up 2.20% over the last five days. On the other hand, Gerdau S.A. (NYSE:GGB) is -11.99% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 25.83 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 2.43 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $7.05, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 20.85% from its current value. Analyst projections state that GGB is forecast to be at a low of $5.89 and a high of $8.75. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -56.81% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash -5.56% from its current level to reach the projected low.

Gerdau S.A. (GGB) estimates and forecasts

Gerdau S.A. share prices are performing particularly well compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have risen 18.87 percent over the past six months and at a -8.93% annual growth rate that is well above the industry average of -26.00%. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be 10.30%, up from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 1 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $3.59 billion in revenue for the current quarter. Analysts predict that the company’s current quarter sales will drop, forecast at -10.90%.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a positive earnings growth rate of 49.10%. Gerdau S.A. earnings are expected to increase by 553.30% in 2023, but the outlook is negative -3.45% per year for the next five years.

GGB Dividends

Gerdau S.A.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released in April. The annual dividend yield of the stock is 12.82 percent and its annual dividend per share was 0.70. It is important to note, however, that the 12.82% dividend yield ratio should be regarded as a guide only, as many other factors should be taken into consideration before making any investment decision.

Gerdau S.A. (NYSE:GGB)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 0.00% of Gerdau S.A. shares, and 26.71% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 26.71%. Gerdau S.A. stock is held by 297 institutions, with Capital International Investors being the largest institutional investor. By Dec 30, 2022, it held 7.42% of the shares, which is about 81.7 million shares worth $459.58 million.

Acadian Asset Management. LLC, with 2.50% or 27.5 million shares worth $154.68 million as of Dec 30, 2022, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

New Perspective Fund Inc and New World Fund, Inc. were the top two Mutual Funds as of Dec 30, 2022. The former held 39.28 million shares worth $220.95 million, making up 3.57% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, New World Fund, Inc. held roughly 33.93 million shares worth around $190.87 million, which represents about 3.08% of the total shares outstanding.