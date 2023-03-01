Intuitive Machines Inc. (NASDAQ: LUNR): Stock Performance & Trend Analysis

In the last trading session, 2.22 million shares of the Intuitive Machines Inc. (NASDAQ:LUNR) were traded. Most recently the company’s share price was $20.10, and it changed around -$0.13 or -0.64% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $233.56M. LUNR currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $136.00, offering almost -576.62% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $8.55, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 57.46% since then. We note from Intuitive Machines Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 2.42 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 572.89K.

Intuitive Machines Inc. stock received a consensus recommendation rating of an Overweight, based on a mean score of 2.50. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 0 out of 3 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 0 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 1 recommended LUNR as a Hold, whereas 2 deemed it a Buy, and 0 rated it as Underweight.

Intuitive Machines Inc. (NASDAQ:LUNR) trade information

Instantly LUNR has showed a red trend with a performance of -0.64% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The rise to weekly highs of 136.00 on Tuesday, 02/28/23 increased the stock’s daily price by 85.22%. The company’s shares are currently up 101.00% year-to-date, but still down -46.95% over the last five days. On the other hand, Intuitive Machines Inc. (NASDAQ:LUNR) is 97.83% down in the 30-day period.

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $25.67, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 21.7% from its current value. Analyst projections state that LUNR is forecast to be at a low of $14.00 and a high of $35.00. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -74.13% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash 30.35% from its current level to reach the projected low.

Intuitive Machines Inc. (LUNR) estimates and forecasts

LUNR Dividends

Intuitive Machines Inc.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released in April.

Intuitive Machines Inc. (NASDAQ:LUNR)’s Major holders