Innovid Corp. (NYSE: CTV) Could Be A Good Bet If You’re A Risk-Capital Investor

In the last trading session, 1.05 million shares of the Innovid Corp. (NYSE:CTV) were traded. Most recently the company’s share price was $1.69, and it changed around -$0.11 or -6.11% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $254.78M. CTV currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $7.49, offering almost -343.2% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $1.05, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 37.87% since then. We note from Innovid Corp.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 0.18 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 230.68K.

Innovid Corp. (NYSE:CTV) trade information

Instantly CTV has showed a red trend with a performance of -6.11% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The rise to weekly highs of 1.9750 on Tuesday, 02/28/23 increased the stock’s daily price by 14.43%. The company’s shares are currently down -1.17% year-to-date, but still down -12.44% over the last five days. On the other hand, Innovid Corp. (NYSE:CTV) is -23.18% down in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 2.19 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 7.45 day(s).

Innovid Corp. (CTV) estimates and forecasts

Innovid Corp. share prices are performing particularly well compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have fallen -55.05 percent over the past six months and at a 45.45% annual growth rate that is well above the industry average of 13.70%. Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2023 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will gain 96.60% in revenue this quarter, and will report an increase of 16.70% in the next quarter. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be 42.70%, up from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 3 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $35.63 million in revenue for the current quarter. 2 analysts expect Innovid Corp. to make $29.85 million in revenue for the quarter ending Mar 2023. The company’s sales for the same quarters a year ago were $25.97 million and $25.86 million respectively. Analysts predict that the company’s current quarter sales will jump, forecast at 37.20%. Forecasts for the next quarter put sales growth at 15.40%.

CTV Dividends

Innovid Corp.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released on February 24.

Innovid Corp. (NYSE:CTV)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 16.46% of Innovid Corp. shares, and 67.05% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 80.26%. Innovid Corp. stock is held by 96 institutions, with SC Israel IV Genpar, Ltd. being the largest institutional investor. By Sep 29, 2022, it held 13.24% of the shares, which is about 17.7 million shares worth $47.96 million.

Goldman Sachs Group Inc, with 7.39% or 9.88 million shares worth $26.78 million as of Sep 29, 2022, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Baron Global Advantage Fund and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Sep 29, 2022. The former held 3.38 million shares worth $9.15 million, making up 2.53% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund held roughly 2.53 million shares worth around $6.86 million, which represents about 1.89% of the total shares outstanding.