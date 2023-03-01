If You’re An Adventuresome Investor, Then Take A Chance On Compass Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: CMPX)

In the last trading session, 1.3 million shares of the Compass Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:CMPX) were traded. Most recently the company’s share price was $3.79, and it changed around -$0.14 or -3.56% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $494.59M. CMPX currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $5.65, offering almost -49.08% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $1.25, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 67.02% since then. We note from Compass Therapeutics Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 0.36 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 356.23K.

Compass Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:CMPX) trade information

Instantly CMPX has showed a red trend with a performance of -3.56% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The rise to weekly highs of 4.00 on Tuesday, 02/28/23 increased the stock’s daily price by 5.25%. The company’s shares are currently down -24.65% year-to-date, but still down -0.26% over the last five days. On the other hand, Compass Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:CMPX) is -3.81% down in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 1.9 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 5.1 day(s).

Compass Therapeutics Inc. (CMPX) estimates and forecasts

Compass Therapeutics Inc. share prices are performing particularly well compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have risen 26.33 percent over the past six months and at a 70.23% annual growth rate that is well above the industry average of 7.40%. Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2023 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will gain 47.60% in revenue this quarter, and will report a decrease of -57.10% in the next quarter.

CMPX Dividends

Compass Therapeutics Inc.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released in April.

Compass Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:CMPX)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 14.97% of Compass Therapeutics Inc. shares, and 49.01% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 57.63%. Compass Therapeutics Inc. stock is held by 42 institutions, with Orbimed Advisors LLC. being the largest institutional investor. By Sep 29, 2022, it held 42.13% of the shares, which is about 21.96 million shares worth $50.07 million.

FMR, LLC, with 12.19% or 6.35 million shares worth $14.49 million as of Sep 29, 2022, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Fidelity Select Portfolios – Biotechnology and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Nov 29, 2022. The former held 2.23 million shares worth $9.18 million, making up 4.28% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund held roughly 1.27 million shares worth around $2.9 million, which represents about 2.44% of the total shares outstanding.