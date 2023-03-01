If You’re A Risk-Taking Investor, Manchester United plc (NYSE: MANU) Is Worth Taking A Chance On.

In the last trading session, 2.55 million shares of the Manchester United plc (NYSE:MANU) were traded, and its beta was 0.66. Most recently the company’s share price was $20.75, and it changed around -$0.03 or -0.14% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $3.41B. MANU currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $27.34, offering almost -31.76% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $10.41, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 49.83% since then. We note from Manchester United plc’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 3.22 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 1.81 million.

Manchester United plc (NYSE:MANU) trade information

Instantly MANU has showed a red trend with a performance of -0.14% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The rise to weekly highs of 23.65 on Tuesday, 02/28/23 increased the stock’s daily price by 12.26%. The company’s shares are currently down -11.06% year-to-date, but still down -9.74% over the last five days. On the other hand, Manchester United plc (NYSE:MANU) is -8.91% down in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 2.29 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 2.61 day(s).

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free Sponsored

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $22.67, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 8.47% from its current value. Analyst projections state that MANU is forecast to be at a low of $19.52 and a high of $30.49. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -46.94% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash 5.93% from its current level to reach the projected low.

Manchester United plc (MANU) estimates and forecasts

Manchester United plc share prices are performing particularly well not compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have risen 57.91 percent over the past six months and at a -28.57% annual growth rate that is well below the industry average of 4.60%. Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2023 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will loss -100.20% in revenue this quarter, and will report an increase of 25.00% in the next quarter. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be 4.30%, up from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 1 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $167.42 million in revenue for the current quarter. 1 analysts expect Manchester United plc to make $173.99 million in revenue for the quarter ending Mar 2023. The company’s sales for the same quarters a year ago were $216.85 million and $178.74 million respectively. Analysts predict that the company’s current quarter sales will drop, forecast at -22.80%. Forecasts for the next quarter put sales growth at -2.70%.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a negative earnings growth rate of -37.80%. Manchester United plc earnings are expected to increase by -700.10% in 2023, but the outlook is negative -0.05% per year for the next five years.

MANU Dividends

Manchester United plc’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released around March 01 and March 03. The annual dividend yield of the stock is 0.87 percent and its annual dividend per share was 0.18. It is important to note, however, that the 0.87% dividend yield ratio should be regarded as a guide only, as many other factors should be taken into consideration before making any investment decision.

Manchester United plc (NYSE:MANU)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 5.25% of Manchester United plc shares, and 84.94% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 89.65%. Manchester United plc stock is held by 132 institutions, with Lindsell Train Limited being the largest institutional investor. By Dec 30, 2022, it held 20.20% of the shares, which is about 11.02 million shares worth $228.64 million.

Ariel Investments, LLC, with 15.50% or 8.45 million shares worth $175.43 million as of Dec 30, 2022, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Ariel Fund and MFS New Discovery Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Sep 29, 2022. The former held 4.39 million shares worth $91.02 million, making up 8.04% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, MFS New Discovery Fund held roughly 2.32 million shares worth around $48.24 million, which represents about 4.26% of the total shares outstanding.